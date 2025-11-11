As the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles slide around a sloppy edition of Monday Night Football, disaster struck when stalwart left tackle Lane Johnson got tied up at the end of a rushing play by an opposing safety Evan Williams, with his knee making contact with the defender's helmet.

Johnson landed on the field in pain and had to be helped off the field by the Eagles' training staff, heading into the blue tent as Fred Johnson took over his spot on the right side.

While Johnson did eventually leave the tent on his own power, any hopes of a return were short-lived, as he was swiftly helped to the locker room with a trainer on either side, presumably to help keep weight off of his left leg. Johnson was carted to the locker room once he entered the tunnel for further testing and is questionable to return to the game.

Article Continues Below

With Lane out, Fred Johnson has remained in the game as the Eagles' right tackle and was able to make an impact in place of the six-time Pro Bowler, including a big pancake block in the open field to free up a Saquon Barkley first down on a screen pass. Still, even if the Eagles have a solid reserve in Fred Johnson, acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars in August after leaving in free agency, he is no Lane, with fans online from around the world wishing the veteran tackle good health and a speedy return to the field against the Packers on social media before the half.