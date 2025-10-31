YouTube TV customers will be affected this NFL and NBA season as the streaming service has pulled Disney networks, — ESPN and ABC — from its platform, as the two have failed to reach a new deal.

Google, which owns YouTube TV, pulled Disney products from its platform prior to midnight on October 30, as Disney had declined to pay the price hike for ESPN and ABC access on its platform. Without Disney products on YouTubeTV, customers will lose ESPN sports programming, which includes the NBA, NFL, college football, and NHL as well as local ABC channels.

“Last week Disney used the threat of a blackout on YouTube TV as a negotiating tactic to force deal terms that would raise prices on our customers,” a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement. “They’re now following through on that threat, suspending their content on YouTube TV. This decision directly harms our subscribers while benefiting their own live TV products, including Hulu + Live TV and Fubo.”

“We know this is a frustrating and disappointing outcome for our subscribers and we continue to urge Disney to work with us constructively to reach a fair agreement that restores their networks to YouTube TV. If their content remains off YouTube TV for an extended period of time, we’ll offer subscribers a $20 credit.”

As for Disney, they reiterated that YouTube TV has declined to pay its prices.

“Unfortunately, Google’s YouTube TV has chosen to deny their subscribers the content they value most by refusing to pay fair rates for our channels, including ESPN and ABC,” a Disney spokesperson said. “Without a new agreement in place, their subscribers will not have access to our programming, which includes the best lineup in live sports — anchored by the NFL, NBA, and college football, with 13 of the top 25 college teams playing this weekend.”

Disney continued: “With a $3 trillion market cap, Google is using its market dominance to eliminate competition and undercut the industry-standard terms we’ve successfully negotiated with every other distributor. We know how frustrating this is for YouTube TV subscribers and remain committed to working toward a resolution as quickly as possible.”

Fan reactions to YouTube TV and ESPN

The failure to reach a new deal has provoked outrage amongst sports viewers with one fan compared the issue with dealing with a disagreement with your parents at home.

“It’s like when your parents are fighting but both of your parents hate you and you just want to watch football,” one fan commented.

Another fan accused Disney of being hypocritical of YouTube TV by insinuating their positioning and power in the streaming market.

“The irony of ESPN (Disney) calling out someone else's market dominance is hilarious. This is like when two bullies are fighting over what cut of your lunch money they each get.”

A fan pointed out that YouTube TV and other streaming platforms were a part of the new wave of television viewing to cut cable costs and to have more options for TV viewing but has only affected the customer at the end.

“So the big pitch was ‘cut the cord,' now we’re just tangled in Wi-Fi cables instead. ESPN blaming Google, Google blaming Disney… and sports fans just trying to watch a game in peace,” the X user wrote. “Same circus, different ring.”

While YouTube TV will be giving customers a one-time $20 credit for the inconvenience, fans want more.

“All YouTube TV customers should be getting a reduction in their subscription prices if their content availability is being forcefully reduced.”

These are all the channels that will be affected until if or when new deal is reached: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, Freeform, FX, FXX, FXM, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, SEC Network, Nat Geo, Nat Geo Wild, ABC News Live, ACC Network, Localish; on the Spanish plan, ESPN Deportes, Baby TV Español and Nat Geo Mundo.