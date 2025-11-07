The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out every attempt to stun the NFL world Thursday. They've taken the 7-2 Denver Broncos to the limit in a tough defensive battle into the fourth quarter. But now Geno Smith handed Vegas a scare, four days after his infamous fail against the Jaguars.

The Raiders quarterback rose as the newest NFL injury during TNF. Smith rolled toward his right, absorbed contact at his right knee, then stumbled and fell forward.

Geno Smith was injured on this play and is being evaluated on the field currently. pic.twitter.com/I1vp4NhIgC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kenny Pickett needed to step in for the injured Smith. It's not known what his ailment is. However, Smith eventually returned before the game wrapped up.

Smith, however, hit this unfortunate mark on the night: Surpassing Tua Tagovailoa with a league-high 12 interceptions. His Raiders trailed 10-7 with under 13 minutes left.

Geno Smith, Raiders enduring rough 2025

Smith battled his way to completing 16 passes out of 25 attempts and hitting 143 yards. But again, he endured one pick and the Broncos have prevented no aerial touchdowns from the past Pro Bowler.

Smith's struggles has stretched into the ninth game of the season for the Raiders. He's yet to surpass the 2,000-yard passing mark this season. Smith has only thrown 11 touchdowns this season — even including the four he tossed against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Vegas entered 2025 with higher expectations as Pete Carroll took the coaching reins. But Carroll, Smith and the Raiders have instead underachieved — once again succumbing to the AFC West's worst overall record.

Meanwhile, the rival Broncos are surging and in complete control of the top of the divisional standings.