The NFL season is nine weeks old, meaning the halfway point of the regular season has officially passed.

A year after tons of receivers, quarterbacks, and running backs broke onto the scene as rookies, NFL fans were again blessed with a stacked crop of first-year players, especially when it comes to the offensive side of the football. Check out this gallery to see the five best offensive rookies vying for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Ashton Jeanty finished second in Heisman voting last season and helped revitalize NFL teams' collective desire to select running backs in the first round of the draft. So far, he hasn't quite lived up to the hype as one of the best running back prospects in recent memory. That doesn't mean Jeanty hasn't been solid, though, and if he strings together some great games, he could really emerge in the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation.

Jeanty had a slow start to the season, but he displayed the talent that he has in Week 4. In that game, the Las Vegas Raiders' rookie had 138 rushing yards and three total touchdowns. Fellow rookie running backs Omarion Hampton and Cam Skattebo impressed before suffering long-term injuries. Their misfortune allows Jeanty to narrowly make this list.

4. Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns, RB

While Jeanty got off to an unexpectedly slow start, Quinshon Judkins burst onto the scene despite missing all of the preseason and Week 1 while he worked on clearing his name from a domestic violence issue. Judkins has been the Cleveland Browns' bell-cow back ever since joining the team.

Judkins has 486 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. That is two more touchdowns and only one fewer rushing yard in comparison to Jeanty, who has played an additional game. Judkins has thrived despite running behind a suspect offensive line. However, he is dealing with a shoulder injury, and it is unclear how that will affect him going forward.

A year after Brock Bowers had the best rookie tight end season ever, Tyler Warren has really thrived in his first season. Warren leads all tight ends outside of Travis Kelce in receiving yards with 518. He also has 42 receptions and three touchdowns. Warren is far outplaying Colston Loveland, who was drafted before him.

He has also played a huge part in the Indianapolis Colts being the NFL's biggest surprise this year. The Colts are 7-2 and are tied for the best record in the NFL, so Warren will be in the spotlight going forward. If the Colts continue winning and Warren continues producing, the tight end could avenge Bowers as a deserving Offensive Rookie of the Year winner at the tight end position.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were expected to have arguably the best receiving corps in the league. Emeka Egbuka was supposed to be a luxury to an existing core of Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan, and Chris Godwin. Instead, the veterans have been ravaged by injuries, forcing the Ohio State product into a bigger role.

Egbuka has taken advantage of the opportunity by being a big-play machine. He has 562 yards and five touchdowns, and he has helped Baker Mayfield look like an MVP candidate despite an unfortunate string of injuries on the roster. Egbuka is a jump ball threat who particularly thrives in the red zone and on deep throws. The Buccaneers may not get healthy any time soon, either, but even if they were at full strength, Egbuka has proven his worth.

Jaxson Dart's tenure as a starter was delayed, but he is already starting to pull away from the rest of the rookie pack. The Ole Miss product started the season behind Russell Wilson on the depth chart, but the New York Giants quickly realized it would be smart to hand the reins to the future of their franchise.

While the Giants' record doesn't show it, the team has been rewarded with newfound life since promoting Dart. He has a great arm and is more than willing to make plays with his legs. Dart has 15 total touchdowns in just six starts. The injuries to Skattebo and Malik Nabers don't make life easier on Dart, but something would have to go very wrong for him not to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.