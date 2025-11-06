As we crest the halfway point heading into Week 10, with the NFL trade deadline in the rearview mirror, the races for playoff spots and division titles are truly starting to shape up. Thursday night’s AFC West battle between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders will figure into one of those races. Ahead of that, here is the ClutchPoints 2025 NFL Week 10 picks, predictions, and odds column.

After the favorites cruised to a 10-2 record in Week 9, Week 10 was a rough week of upsets and bad beats. The worst of all, was the Chicago Bears scoring a touchdown to win the game instead of kicking a field goal, which would have allowed the Cincinnati Bengals to cover.

Losses by Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, and Indianapolis Colts were tough pills to swallow, too, as were way-too-close wins by the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars over the hapless Tennessee Titans and Raiders, respectively.

This week, we welcome back the four teams that sat out last week, which are the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and bid adieu to the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tennessee Titans for a few days.

Here in Week 10, we get a Thursday night game, a 9:30 am ET kick from Berlin, Germany, seven 1:00 p.m. ET games, again just three late-window tilts, a Sunday night affair, and a single Monday night showdown.

It was a pretty brutal week here at the NFL Week 10 picks, predictions, and odds column. We still went 8-6 straight up, but with the spread, we were just 5-9 against the spread. This takes us to 79-56 straight up and 63-72 ATS on the season.

So, let’s get right into the NFL Week 10 picks, predictions, and odds.

Courtesy of DraftKings, here are the NFL odds.

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos (-9.5)

The Broncos come in as the way better team here at 7-2 to the Raiders’ 2-6 mark. It’s easy to see how this game could become a blowout quickly, which would be nice, so we could all get to bed earlier than expected tonight. However, there are a few signs that point to the Raiders making this a closer game than anticipated.

Las Vegas has Brock Bowers back now, which is a huge deal with his 12 catches for 127 yards and three touchdowns in Week 9. Also, the Broncos aren’t blowing most teams out. In their six-game win streak, they’ve beaten the Bengals and Cowboys by 20-plus, but their wins over the Eagles, Jets, Giants, and Texans are by a combined 10 points.

This is also a division game and a Thursday nighter, and we all know weird stuff happens in both those settings. So, while the Broncos will likely win here, we’ll take the Silver and Black to cover.

Pick: Broncos 23-20

Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts (-6)

If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a thousand (or at least four) times this season, the international games—especially the European ones—are incredibly difficult to predict. So, while this could go either way, you have to take the team that is more mentally tough and won’t be thrown off by this trip to Germany.

Yes, the Colts got beaten last week in surprising fashion, but the Falcons keep failing to show up in big spots, instead finding ways to lose. This game shouldn’t be as close as either of these teams’ matchups last week, as the Colts go into the bye after getting back to their winning ways.

Pick: Colts 26-13

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-1.5)

With C.J. Stroud out, the Texans are in trouble, even with their incredible defense. It’s hard to trust Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars. Just look at last week when they needed overtime to beat the Raiders. Still, the NFL Week 10 picks, predictions, and odds column will go with the sharp money here, which is overwhelmingly on the Jaguars. We’ll hold our noses, but we’ll do it.

Pick: Jaguars 21-17

New York Giants at Chicago Bears (-4.5)

The Bears are hot right now, winning four of their last six, including an incredible back-and-forth game with the Bengals last week. The Giants are not hot, losing four of their last five, including a 10-point loss to the 49ers last week.

For some reason, we can’t quit Jaxson Dart and the G Men, though. Their losses have been a little stronger than meets the eye, where the Bears have gotten a lot of luck over the course of their win streak. These trends might continue on Sunday, but we still like the Giants to make this one close.

Pick: Bears 17-16

Baltimore Ravens (-4.5) at Minnesota Vikings

The Ravens are back, and they need to make a run. The offense is, obviously, very different with Lamar Jackson at the helm, and like the Bills, the Ravens also seemed to figure something out defensively during the bye week.

It is no J.J. McCarthy time in Minnesota, and while there is still a solid chance he is the long-term option, there are going to be a lot of ups and downs. This week, against the Ravens, the NFL Week 10 picks, predictions, and odds column thinks it will be more down.

Pick: Ravens 28-20

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets (-1.5)

This is not a good game. It’s so bad, in fact, that it’s a little surprising it’s not in London. This line has gone back and forth over the week, and here at the NFL Week 10 picks, predictions, and odds column, we were happy to get it with the Jets getting points. In a lot of spots, the Browns are now the -1.5 favorites.

In the end, the Jets are a huge tire fire, while the Browns are just a bad team with a good defense. The dysfunction is just not there (for now) like it is in New York, so we’ll take the more together team, which is (seriously?) the Browns.

Pick: Browns 10-6

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (-5.5)

The Panthers have been excellent at home this season, with a 3-1 record in Charlotte. They’re also coming off an impressive upset of the Packers. If they were playing any other team, though, it would be fair to ask if this will be a letdown game after last week’s performance.

Since they are playing the Saints, we’ll take the home magic to continue, and continue by a decent margin after New Orleans traded one of its best offensive weapons this week.

Pick: Panthers 17-10

Buffalo Bills (-9.5) at Miami Dolphins

The last time the Bills played the Dolphins, in Western New York, the visitors played tough, but the home team still came away with a 10-point win. This time, the Bills are refocused after their bye week, and the ‘Phins are an even bigger mess than before.

Both these teams are on a mission. Buffalo is pushing for a Super Bowl, while Miami is angling for a high pick to finally get a franchise quarterback. That has to be the reason Stephen Ross hasn’t fired Mike McDaniels yet. Either way, Bills by a billion here.

Pick: Bills 33-13

New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5)

The Patriots are for real. But are they for real, for real? That’s the question we will get an answer to on Sunday. If Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel can go down to Florida and beat a high-quality (yet still injured) Buccaneers team that is coming off a bye, then the AFC truly has something to worry about.

What this year has set up so far is that this team is going to be a problem for a while, with its young QB and coach tandem. However, it is still early days, and until the Pats prove they have the kind of juice it takes to win a game like this, we’ll take the more seasoned Bucs squad.

Pick: Buccaneers 27-23

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (-6.5)

The Cardinals seem like they have something with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, and now he’ll be under center for a while with Kyler Murray in IR. However, the Seahawks look like one of the best teams in the NFC right now.

Seattle has been better on the road this season, going undefeated away from Lumen Field. But while Brissett is an upgrade over Murray, he’s a journeyman backup for a reason. We know how this story goes when this signal-caller gets billed as a long-term starter, and the Seahawks will narrate that tale this weekend.

Pick: Seahawks 27-14

Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) at San Francisco 49ers

The NFC West may be sending three teams to the playoffs this season, and the Rams and 49ers are two of those teams. In this matchup between two former coaching partners, you truly never know what is going to happen. So, for this game, the NFL Week 10 picks, predictions, and odds column is going with momentum.

Los Angeles is playing better right now, with San Francisco alternating wins over their last seven games. Matthew Stafford is in his bag right now, and that is what will ultimately give the Rams the edge here.

Pick: Rams 24-20

Detroit Lions (-7.5) at Washington Commanders

The Lions were in nearly this exact position last week when they were a touchdown-plus favorite against the Vikings before their NFC North rival beat them 27-24. So, why won’t this week be more of the same?

Well, the Vikings are a team that got their starting QB back, finally, and that was a division game. Against the Commanders, they face a team without its starting signal-caller and one that finally has too many injuries to overcome. This is the Lions’ get-back game, and they should win comfortably.

Pick: Lions 34-16

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers (-3)

SoFi Stadium is going to be packed to the rafters with Steelers fans on Sunday night, and that will help the visiting team. The bigger issue, though, is that the Chargers' offensive line is decimated, and with Joe Alt now out for the season, they are a different team.

The Steelers' defense still isn’t that good, and the offense is incredibly predictable, but Aaron Rodgers is good enough to score a few points here, and T.J. Watt should have a field day going after Justin Herbert. So, while it may be a close one, the NFL Week 10 picks, predictions, and odds column will take points.

Pick: Steelers 21-20

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers (-2.5)

When the Packers play their best, they are one of the best teams in the league. The problem is that it doesn’t happen nearly often enough, and without Tucker Kraft, it may not happen again this season.

To be the champs, you gotta beat the champs, and while the Packers have the talent to do that, they are way (way, way, way) too inconsistent to dethrone the Eagles right now. Philly is rounding into form in the second half of the season, and this will be their big statement win coming off their bye to push them to a No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Pick: Eagles 31-27