The 2025 NFL trade deadline has certainly lived up to the hype. Deals have been flying in all afternoon and there is still some time for more action before the 4PM ET deadline. The Jets have dominated the afternoon with their surprising fire sale, sending away both Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams to load up on picks for the future.

Not every trade has been that flashy, but every move serves its purpose. The Saints and Seahawks joined the conversation on Tuesday by agreeing to a trade that sends Rashid Shaheed to Seattle.

The Seahawks gain a speedy wide receiver who should help them compete in the NFC playoffs later this winter. Meanwhile, the Saints add fourth- and fifth-round picks to help accelerate their upcoming rebuild.

But which team will look like the “winner” of this trade once all the dust settles? Or could this be a trade that works out well for both teams?

Below we will assign grades for both the Saints and Seahawks after Tuesday's surprising Rashid Shaheed trade.

Seahawks beef up receiver room, add speed element with Rashid Shaheed

NFL insider Jordan Schultz named the Seahawks as one team who could make a “holy crap” trade on Tuesday.

This Shaheed trade may be overshadowed by some of the bigger names getting moved today. But make no mistake, it could have a huge impact on Seattle throughout the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old receiver is one of the fastest players in the NFL. He has made his money over the past few seasons catching deep touchdown passes and making NFL defenses look slow.

Shaheed reunites with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who was the OC in New Orleans in 2024. It was not as good as his 2023 breakout season, but still a solid showing for the veteran receiver.

Back in 2023, Shaheed hauled in 46 receptions for 719 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 15 games. He was not a major part of the offense each week, but the threat of his deep speed was always there. The Seahawks must be thrilled to add that element to their offense.

Now Seattle has a diverse receiving group with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Shaheed, Cooper Kupp, and Tory Horton at wide receiver. Plus AJ Barner and Elijah Arroyo at tight end.

The Seahawks now have all the weapons that QB Sam Darnold could need on offense.

There is still a question about whether this is a half-season rental or if Seattle will extend Shaheed on a long-term contract. I am grading based on a rental, and even then I think this is a solid move by the Seahawks.

If Shaheed fits in well, and Seattle's defense continues to dominate, then this trade could look even better come playoff time.

Grade: B+

Saints add fuel for their rebuild by shedding Rashid Shaheed

In case you couldn't tell by New Orleans' 1-8 record, they are headed for a comprehensive rebuild this offseason.

That is not an indictment of this new Kellen Moore regime. After all, they joined a team with an aging roster of expensive players who are mostly past their prime years. And very few young, talented players to build around.

As such, there was always the possibility that the Saints would ship away some players for parts. Especially players like Shaheed who could easily leave during the offseason.

Shaheed is on an expiring contract, so the only reason the Saints would keep him is if they wanted to re-sign him this offseason. That would not be a wise move for a rebuilding team, especially when Shaheed could easily have demanded more money than he's currently making because of his recent production.

The Saints could have kept Shaheed for the rest of the season and prayed for a compensatory pick in the future. But instead, they decided to rip off the bandaid and get some picks for Shaheed right away.

I applaud New Orleans for making a smart move by getting value for Shaheed before it is too late.

Grade: B+