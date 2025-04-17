When Isaiah Bond turned himself in to police on April 10 for an outstanding warrant for sexual assault, it called the Texas wide receiver's NFL future into question.

Widely considered a Day 2 prospect after turning in slightly underwhelming performances with the Longhorns and at the NFL Scouting Combine, fans openly wondered if Bond would hear his name called at all later this month. Instead of waiting to see as well, Bond decided to take matters into his own hands and not only countersued his accuser but also had his agent, Damien Butler, send a letter to all 32 NFL teams to explain the situation.

“Earlier this evening, Isaiah's attorneys at Nesenhoff & Miltenberg, LLP filed the attached complaint in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas in response to the false allegation of sexual assault and defamatory statements made against him. Unlike the false narrative that has been amplified, the truth, once revealed in its entirety, will show that he was targeted by a woman eight years his senior, relentlessly pursued, enticed by explicit photos & videos, and ultimately set up for financial gain,” Butler wrote.

“Isaiah Bond, like most twenty-one-year-olds, must show a higher level of discernment in social media interactions and access, however, he is completely innocent of the allegations levied against him and will fight to clear his name. For Clubs that still feel his elite talent can help them win games for the next decade, he is eager to get back on the gridiron where he feels most at home.”

With the NFL Draft rapidly approaching, whether or not Bond will hear his name called during the event, let alone which team he could go to, remains very much up in the air. With just over a week left before the opening bell, teams will have to do their due diligence and see if they want to bring Bond into the fray for the 2025 NFL season and beyond.