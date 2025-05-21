The NFL Owners have gotten together to vote on several different rules and plays throughout the season, and one of them was regarding the onside kick, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“NFL owners have approved a tweak to the onside kick: — Kicking team now lines up 1 yard closer. — A team can attempt it any time while trailing (not just in 4th quarter). The hope: modestly increase success rates, which were just 6% last season,” Meirov wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In relation to the new kickoff rules that were put in place last season, teams were limited to only being able to ask for an onside kick if they were trailing in the fourth quarter. Before last season's rule, teams could use the onside kick without telling anybody, and that still is the case.

With the league also eliminating onside kicks, they have also tried to make things safer for onside kicks over the past few seasons. The kick has not become one of the lowest-percentage plays in the NFL, and three of the 50 onside kicks attempted last season were recovered by the kicking team.

The new rule will give teams more freedom, but it likely won't change the impact of how teams are able to recover the kicks.

Outside of the onside kick, the league owners also voted on whether the Tush Push should be banned, and it looks like the play will live on. The Green Bay Packers were one of the first teams to try and ban the play, and though it seemed like they had the support of the other teams around the league, the opposite has happened.

The Tush Push has been one of the more impossible plays to stop since the Eagles introduced it, and teams will have to continue to find ways to stop it.