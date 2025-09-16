On Monday, television viewers got a glimpse of Tom Brady as they had never seen before. During the Raiders/Chargers game, Brady, a minority owner of the Raiders, was captured in the coaching booth wearing a headset.

Immediately, questions arose as to whether the team owner had a position in the coaching booth and was potentially influencing the game.

Former NFL player and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears pounced on Brady.

“It's abhorrent for me for his job,” Spears said on First Take/X. “I love it for his team… this should not happen with him being a commentator of NFL football games. It actually questions the integrity of the NFL”.

Ultimately, the Raiders lost to the Chargers 20-9. Afterward, the NFL issued a statement clarifying that there is no policy prohibiting such action, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“There are no policies that prohibit an owner from sitting in the coaches booth or wearing a headset during a game,” the league said. “Brady was sitting in the booth in his capacity as a limited partner.”

In October 2024, Brady was approved to become a minority owner of the Raiders. Ultimately, he purchased a 5% minority ownership stake.

Mark Davis is still the owner of the Raiders.

The criticisms of conflicts of interest with Tom Brady

Beyond being in the coaching booth during a game, Brady has received criticism for a perceived conflict of interest.

At the same time he part owns the Raiders, he also works as an NFL analyst on Fox Sports. As a result, the NFL implemented the so-called “Brady Rules”. One of those was preventing Brady from attending production meetings with coaches and players.

Although he is prohibited from physically attending practices and games, the NFL allows him to attend production meetings virtually.

Fox Sports president Brad Zagar has defended Brady saying that he has the professionalism to call games just like other analysts, even those they previously played for or have a connection with.