The Las Vegas Raiders' surprising connection between minority owner Tom Brady and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was thrust into the spotlight during the Monday Night Football broadcast — and the NFL world is buzzing. Introduced alongside the Raiders offensive struggles in their 20-9 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the revelation exposed a deeper layer of Brady's involvement than previously known.

According to a clip shared by Ari Meirov on X (formerly Twitter), Brady and Kelly reportedly meet to review game plans and film.

“#Raiders OC Chip Kelly consults with Tom Brady multiple times a week to go over the game plan and film, per the broadcast.”

This information fueled questions surrounding the legendary quarterback's real influence within the Raiders organization and what that means for the Kelly and the Raiders offense, which has underperformed early in the season.

NBC Sports Boston’s Albert Breer also took to the platform, suggesting that Brady’s role may go well beyond film sessions and into deeper organizational strategy.

“People think of just the strategic stuff, but it goes deeper than that. You could also gather pertinent detail on players in production meetings to inform free-agent signings and trades. Or figure out who the key ass’t coaches are and try to poach them.

Lots of layers to this.”

Breer’s comments point to potential NFL owner conflicts, with Brady uniquely positioned as both a broadcaster and minority owner — a combination that could give the Raiders access no other franchise has.

The controversy comes at a time when the team's offensive struggles are under the microscope. Quarterback Geno Smith threw three interceptions, and the team failed to score a touchdown, despite Brady's deep strategic involvement.

As the Raiders sit at 1-1, the NFL may be forced to revisit rules around owner involvement — especially when that owner is also a high-profile media insider.