Antonio Brown, the former Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, is reportedly in custody in the United States. He has been extradited from the government of the United Arab Emirates, per a report from TMZ.

TMZ was informed that Brown was accompanied by federal agents upon transport to the New York City area, after allegedly trying to evade capture by traveling across the world. He is slated to be sent back to Florida, the location of the alleged incident.

In May of 2025, Brown was accused of attempting to shoot and kill a man in South Florida.

The alleged victim, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, told Miami-Dade County Police that Brown “snapped on him” and attempted to shoot and kill him at an influencer boxing event.

The local police issued an arrest warrant.

According to the warrant reviewed by the Washington Post, the altercation happened just before midnight on May 16. Reports of gunfire outside of the event prompted the Police to be called. Witnesses at the scene allegedly pointed at Brown as the shooter, with the former receiver being brought into custody.

A weapon was not found on Brown, but shell casings were found nearby.

Security footage later revealed Brown struck the man before grabbing a handgun from a security guard and running after the victim. There was an additional cell phone video captured by the Police that appeared to show Brown firing off two shots.

Antoni0 Brown has claimed that he was protecting himself.

A judge ordered a $10,000 bond and issued house arrest for the potential future Hall of Famer. About one month later, Brown posted to social media that he was out of the country.