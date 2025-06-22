Antonio Brown is out of the country amid a pending warrant, according to his recent X posts.

On Saturday, the former wide receiver posted, “I’m out the country ain’t no more Child Support tell your mama get a job.” Brown has seven children. He shares son Apollo, Ali, and Autonomy with ex Chelsie Kyriss as well as one daughter named Allure. He also has a son named Antonio Brown Jr., with ex-girlfriend Shameika Brailsford, and shares his eldest daughter, Antanyiah, with Wiltrice Jackson. The former Buccaneers star was arrested in Florida last October for failure to pay $31,000 in child support for his 15-year-old daughter Antanyiah.

While taking a vacation is usually no reason to be alarmed, in Brown's case, it is. He currently has a pending warrant for his arrest on a charge of attempted murder with a firearm after an incident last month following a celebrity boxing match.

The Washington Post reported that there was a warrant out for Brown's arrest on June 12, but there has been no indication of any effort to execute the warrant. The warrant requires him to post a $10,000 bond and to remain under house arrest pending trial.

Last month, Brown claimed that he was jumped after attending popular streamer Adin Ross' celebrity boxing match. During the altercation with several individuals in the parking lot, a firearm went off.

“I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me,” Brown wrote on X. “Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED.”

The former NFL star continued that he will be seeking legal action on the men that attacked him. “I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me. I will keep you all posted step-by-step on the process. Thank you for the support and love.”

He later spoke about the incident with Ross during a livestream. “I got CTE, I blacked out,” he said on the stream. “I blacked out, Adin. I don’t know what happened.”

Brown has yet to be arrested for the incident and it is unclear what penalty he will face if charged at this time.