Mohamed Sanu announced his retirement from the NFL and is ready for the next venture in his career. The former wide receiver shared on social media where people can find him now.

“After 10+ years in the NFL, my playing chapter is closing. Grateful for every coach, teammate & fan. Excited to give back through coaching & share the game in a new way with the FactsOverStats Podcast. The journey continues,” Sanu wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

After 10+ years in the NFL, my playing chapter is closing. Grateful for every coach, teammate & fan. Excited to give back through coaching & share the game in a new way with the @FactsOverStats Podcast. The journey continues… 💯 pic.twitter.com/Ey4szZmJV8 — Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) September 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sanu was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. After four seasons with the Bengals, he signed with the Atlanta Falcons and went to the Super Bowl with the team in his first year. He recorded 59 receptions for 653 yards and four touchdowns that season.

He played two more seasons with the Falcons before he was traded to the New England Patriots midway through the 2019 season. Sanu then saw time with the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers, but his usage on the field began to decrease. He was released by the Miami Dolphins in 2022, and from there, he didn't see any more playing opportunities.

Article Continues Below

Through his 10 seasons in the league, he recorded 435 receptions for 4,871 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Sanu had some of the best underrated hands in the league, and in the slot, he was able to take advantage of his matchups due to his size. Not only could he catch almost any ball that came his way, but he also did some throwing throughout his career. He completed seven of eight pass attempts for 233 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions.

The most memorable touchdown that he had was to Julio Jones when the Falcons played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It will be interesting to see what Sanu plans to do on his podcast and if he'll have guest appearances often.