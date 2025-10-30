Thursday Night Football should be a good one for Week 9, as the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins are set to face off against each other. Both teams are coming into the matchup with just two wins, and both won their previous matchups.

Each team has also dealt with injuries throughout the season, and they made some roster moves ahead of the matchup, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“The Ravens activated DT Taven Bryan and S Keondre Jackson from the practice squad for tonight's game. The Dolphins activated CB Jason Marshall Jr. off IR and elevated CB Isaiah Johnson and TE Hayden Rucci to the 53-man roster for tonight,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Ravens are trying to get healthy on defense, and they were able to sign Carl Lawson last week, but with them elevating Marshall and Johnson, it looks like they'll wait another week until they activate him, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

The biggest returnee on the field for the Ravens this week is Lamar Jackson, who missed several games this season because of a hamstring injury. It's a big reason why the Ravens are currently 2-5 and haven't been able to find much of a rhythm on offense. With Jackson back, the hope is that the Ravens can get back on track and save their season before it's too late.

As for the Dolphins, they lost Storm Duck for the season after he suffered a knee injury against the Atlanta Falcons. They'll now have to rely on their depth to get them through the rest of the year, which is probably why they elevated Johnson to the 53-man roster.

Both of these teams are looking to turn their seasons around, and a win this week could put them in the right direction to do so.