The Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins are both desperate for a win in Week 9. Both teams have only two wins on the season, yet they seem to have entirely different trajectories moving forward. Baltimore is full of life after getting a win without Lamar Jackson on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are feeling themselves after a dominant victory of their own.

Of course, something's got to give when these two teams face off on Thursday Night Football.

The stakes could not be much bigger for either team. The winning team will be filled with optimism after getting a much-needed victory. However, the losing team could completely collapse for the season.

So which team will get that all important W? And which players will be most important to the outcome of this one?

Below we will explore three bold predictions ahead of Ravens vs. Dolphins on TNF in Week 9.

Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa both play on TNF, combine for 600+ yards

Tua Tagovailoa played one of his most impressive games as a pro in Week 8.

The streaky quarterback led the Dolphins past the Falcons, winning 34-10 on Sunday despite an eye injury. Tua silenced his haters by dicing up the Falcons despite having one eye swollen shut.

The Dolphins QB should be back to normal in time for Thursday's game against the Ravens.

Meanwhile, there's no guarantee that he'll be facing off against Lamar Jackson. He has not played in the month of October as he nurses a hamstring injury.

Either way, the Dolphins will be preparing for the Ravens assuming Jackson returns from injury.

I'm predicting that both Tua and Lamar will start in Week 9. They will thrive too, combining for 600+ total yards.

When you look at it as “each QB goes over 300 yards” that is not necessarily the boldest prediction. But I think it has enough juice considering both QBs are coming back from injuries. Though one is obviously more serious than the other.

Derrick Henry runs all over weak Dolphins defense

If there's one thing that Ravens fans can count on every week this season, it is impressive play from Derrick Henry.

Henry moved past Walter Payton on the league's all-time rushing touchdowns list on Sunday, cementing his legacy as one of the best backs in NFL history.

But Henry is not just padding his stats. He is still a dominant runner who can absolutely take over games. That is especially true when facing an inferior opponent.

That is exactly who the Dolphins are in 2025. They have allowed 145 rushing yards per game entering Week 9, putting them in the bottom five in the NFL.

As such, it is easy to see why Henry could have a huge game.

I'm predicting that Henry will have a vintage Thursday Night Football game, running all over a terrible Dolphins defense.

It is always tempting to predict a specific stat line for a player, but I'm going in a different direction this week.

I believe King Henry will have one rushing touchdown of 70+ yards on Thursday.

Ravens beat Dolphins by 10+ points, put pressure on Miami to fire Mike McDaniel

It should not be a big surprise that I'm picking the Ravens to win this game.

Baltimore has so much to play for, especially after getting some life with last week's big win against Chicago. A win would be great for Miami too, but they don't have a very realistic path to making the playoffs in the first place.

Give me the Ravens to win by multiple scores as they fight their way back into playoff consideration.

Perhaps the boldest part of this prediction is McDaniel's job may actually being in danger after losing another game.

All reports indicate that McDaniel has not lost his locker room despite the team's terrible first half of the season.

“I’m told that embattled Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has not lost the vast majority of Miami’s locker room despite a 1-6 start,” The Athletic's Dianna Russini wrote before Week 8. “However, as we have seen play out in press conferences, his relationship with QB Tua Tagovailoa needs work if the Dolphins hope to right the ship Sunday in Atlanta — and beyond.”

The more dangerous part of the critiques surrounding McDaniel and the Dolphins is that the franchise seems directionless.

“Miami needs a fresh start,” one source told Russini. “They never really developed and drafted well enough. They put Band-Aids on the roster and no progress. Mike’s not a bad coach. It’s just an aimless program … not a program that can be sustained.”

I can't tell if it is apathy about the season, or loyalty to McDaniel, that is keeping everything afloat in Miami.

Regardless, I think an ugly enough win in front of a national audience could create some chaos for the Dolphins. Even if it is only the beginning of the end.