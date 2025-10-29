Lamar Jackson says he’s 100 percent and ready for Thursday Night Football, exactly the jolt Baltimore needed after a bruising start that left the Ravens searching for rhythm. The former MVP has battled a hamstring issue while the team slogged to 2-5, but his return restores both confidence and the full menu of Greg Roman’s QB-run tags, play-action crossers, and shot plays that stress defenses horizontally and vertically.

And it was noticed by Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (hamstring) is officially off the injury report and good to go Thursday night vs. Miami, along with every other player on the 53-man roster. At last, Baltimore is getting healthy.

John Harbaugh has sounded increasingly optimistic as the short week approached, and teammates echoed the lift of getting their leader back under the lights. A healthy Jackson changes everything for Baltimore’s tempo, third-down answers, and red-zone sequencing, especially with the roster finally trending toward full participation.

The quarterback also set a tone inside the building during the slump. Jackson acknowledged he asked to remove ping-pong and other table games from the locker room to sharpen focus, saying it wasn’t about teammates not caring, but about tightening priorities until results followed.

His message: keep winning, and the fun stuff can return later. The Ravens snapped a four-game skid with Tyler Huntley last week; now they hand the keys back to No. 8 with prime time and an opponent that just found its footing.

With Miami on deck, Baltimore’s path is clear: lean on Jackson’s dual-threat gravity, clean execution, and a healthier supporting cast to turn one win into a streak.