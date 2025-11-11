Other than Stephen A. Smith, perhaps no other sports media personality has the bombastic gift of gab as Skip Bayless. Much like Smith, he is as polarizing as most politicians, either black or white, with no shades of gray.

On Tuesday, Bayless, bregudgionally, made his declaration about who he thinks will win the Super Bowl, per The Arena: Gridiron Podcast. It was none other than the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I give up, I give in,” Bayless said. “The Philadelphia Eagles are going to win it again. They are the best team.”

"I give up, I give in. The Philadelphia Eagles are going to win it again. They are the best team."@RealSkipBayless says the Eagles are live to win back-to-back Super Bowls. pic.twitter.com/mS0k9GRdZu — The Arena: Gridiron (@ArenaGridiron) November 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Eagles are looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions. Currently, they hold a 7-2 record and are in first place in the NFC East. On Monday, they came away victorious against the Green Bay Packers by a score of 10-7.

Meanwhile, Bayless' favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys, is right behind the Eagles at 3-5 in one of the NFL's weakest divisions. The Washington Commanders come in third with a 3-7 record, and the New York Giants follow suit with a 2-8 record.

Certainly, Bayless doesn't give the Cowboys a pass, further solidifying his love-hate relationship with America's team.

Skip Bayless and his complicated relationship with the Eagles

Aside from the Cowboys and LeBron James, perhaps it is the Eagles who often feel the wrath of Bayless. At one point, he called the Eagles “overrated”.

However, in the same breath, he has managed to heap praise on players such as QB Jalen Hurts. Also, Bayless has criticized the Eagles' use of the controversial “tush push”.

All in all, his analysis of the Eagles is metaphorical for how Bayless approaches his job. He either loves you one minute and hates you the next. Nobody is immune to his praises or criticisms.

Either way, there is still plenty of football to be played, and so far the Eagles are soaring.