Philadelphia Eagles defensive star Jalyx Hunt helped lead his team to a big win over the Green Bay Packers Monday night. Hunt came up with five tackles, a sack, and two tackles for loss.

Hunt nearly hit a referee when he was celebrating a big defensive play. It was an accident, as the Eagles linebacker didn't know the official was there. The referee ducked to get out of the way, as Hunt lunged his arm out in celebration.

“I’m glad I did it high instead of forward. He would’ve been out of here,” Hunt said jokingly on NFL Network after the game.

“I’m glad I did it high instead of forward. He would’ve been out of here.” My @nflnetwork postgame interview with Eagles OLB Jalyx Hunt on nearly (accidentally) knocking out an official, and much more on a big night in Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/4tmRcNgdn5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Eagles improved to 7-2 on the season with a 10-7 win over Green Bay. Philadelphia didn't have a very strong night on offense, but the team made the plays it needed to stop the Packers. Green Bay was held scoreless until late in the fourth quarter.

“Defensive game, it's something that you have to be ready for,” Hunt said. “We really pride ourselves on having a hard edge, playing with a lot of energy. Playing hard nose football.”

Hunt has posted 24 total tackles this season. He also has two sacks, and an interception.

Eagles look like a Super Bowl contender once again

Article Continues Below

The Eagles are the defending Super Bowl champions. Philadelphia is in first in the NFC East standings, with its strong record. The squad looks poised to possibly run away with the division this year.

Philadelphia was led on Monday by its quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Hurts found Saquon Barkley on a 41-yard pass play to get the offense going on Monday. On the very next play, Philadelphia scored when Hurts threw a touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith.

“We have huge sparks,” Barkley said, per the Associated Press. “With the type of talent we have on this offense and on this team, two to three plays, it’s just crazy. (In) two to three plays, we can go downfield and score.”

Philadelphia's defense also put together a strong performance. Jaelan Phillips recovered a fumble to help the unit, and then he made a big fourth-down stop later in the game.

“He loves football,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “He loves working. You could just see it, the way he was running around in practice. His motor is constantly, constantly running.”

The Eagles next play the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Philadelphia has now won three games in a row.