NFL Insider for ESPN, Adam Schefter, just broke some crazy news involving the NFL, both former and active players and coaches, and flag football in Saudi Arabia.

According to Schefter, the Fanatics Flag Football Classic will be held in Saudi Arabia in March of 2026 during Riyadh Season.

“Tom Brady is coming out of retirement, sort of, to join Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb, Maxx Crosby, Rob Gronkowski, Sauce Gardner Myles Garret and others for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic – a competitive flag football tournament taking place during Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia on March 21, 2026. It will be Brady's first football action since retiring three years ago. Pete Carroll, Sean Payton and Kyle Shanahan will be coaching the three teams.”

The biggest news here is that former NFL superstar for the New England Patriots, Tom Brady, is coming out of retirement to be involved in this tournament, where he will be the quarterback for one of the teams. His longtime teammate, Rob Gronkowski, is planning on playing as well. We will see if any former players end up joining in the future.

Tom Brady says he's always admired the gane of flag football and is “coming out of retirement” to help launch the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Saudi Arabia in March. pic.twitter.com/SS6mfcPtAR — Paul Gutierrez (@PaulHGutierrez) September 15, 2025

With how fast the younger and new generation of quarterbacks are, it would make sense to see some of the quicker QBs join Brady next year. Brady, of course, is 48 years old and can hardly run. Brady will be throwing darts without much movement. We will all soon find out how beneficial that will be.

Brady will be in Las Vegas tonight for the game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers. Brady has teased a special announcement during the contest. I wonder what that could be…