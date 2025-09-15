Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season was quite the high-scoring week, with nine teams putting up 30 or more points through Sunday's games. With the Green Bay Packers crushing the Washington Commanders to kick off this week in their Thursday night matchup, Week 2 got off to a fast start for one NFC contender.

Check out ClutchPoints’ Week 3 NFL Power Rankings to see where your team lands after two games.

Even with a quiet game from Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills continue to hold the top spot in the Week 3 NFL Power Rankings after their win over the New York Jets. Allen only threw for 148 yards and didn’t record a touchdown in the win, but it was the James Cook show that picked up the slack.

Cook ran for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win, with Allen chipping in 59 yards on six carries. It was far from a strong performance on paper for Buffalo, but the fact it still scored an easy 30 points shows just how scary this team can be.

It was far from a strong offensive performance for the Philadelphia Eagles, but they got it done in Week 2, earning an important win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Jalen Hurts scored on a tush push TD and Saquon Barkley earned 22 carries and also found the end zone, but outside of that, the offense was stuck in mud for most of the day.

Defensively, the Eagles kept the Chiefs in check, holding Patrick Mahomes under 200 passing yards and forcing him to be the team’s leading rusher. Mahomes also threw an interception and took two sacks, as he looked uncomfortable most of the game.

Lamar Jackson’s passing work was on full display in Week 2, as the Baltimore Ravens handily beat the Cleveland Browns to earn their first win of the year. Jackson threw for 225 yards and four touchdowns in the win, picking up the slack for the running game that was non-existent all day.

Jackson found DeAndre Hopkins, Devontez Walker (twice), and Tylan Wallace for scores in the win.

4. Green Bay Packers (no change)

Another week, another strong performance against an NFC contender for the Packers, as they made the Commanders look silly on national television. Jordan Love’s 292 passing yards helped set the pace for the offense, as he connected with Tucker Kraft and Romeo Doubs for scores in the win.

Once again, Josh Jacobs found the end zone on the ground, as he ran for 84 yards. Kraft led all pass catchers in Thursday’s win, hauling in six passes for 124 yards and the score. Green Bay faces Cleveland in Week 3 in what is the first of four road games across the next five weeks for the Packers.

5. Los Angeles Rams (+5)

The passing attack for the Los Angeles Rams was on full display in Week 2, as they remained undefeated after beating the Tennessee Titans 33-19. Matthew Stafford connected with Davante Adams and Davis Allen for scores, while Puka Nacua and Blake Corum scored on the ground in the win.

Adams hauled in six passes for 106 yards and a score, while Nacua caught eight passes for 91 yards Sunday. The Rams racked up 439 total yards of offense in the win even with Kyren Williams having a down game, only totaling 66 rushing yards.

6. Detroit Lions (+3)

Things are back on the right track for the Detroit Lions, as they let out their early-season frustrations against the hapless Chicago Bears. A 52-21 drubbing of their NFC North foes was not necessarily on the bingo card this week, but the Lions had to show that they are still a team to be feared in the NFC.

Jared Goff threw for five touchdowns, finding Amon-Ra St. Brown (three times), Jameson Williams, and Brock Wright in the end zone, while Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery both scored on the ground. The defense forced an interception and two fumbles, as they scored two touchdowns in every quarter but the third.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Monday Night Football)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will help kick off the two-game Monday Night Football slate in Week 2, as they will travel west to face the Houston Texans. Looked at as underdogs on the road, Tampa Bay is coming off a 23-20 win over the Atlanta Falcons to open up their season.

8. Los Angeles Chargers (MNF)

The Los Angeles Chargers are in the middle of their three-game slate against the AFC West to open their season, as they are on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Week 1 was an impressive win for the Chargers, as they went to Brazil and defeated the Chiefs 27-21 on the back of an impressive performance from Justin Herbert.

9. Kansas City Chiefs (-3)

The Chiefs are shockingly still winless to open the 2025 NFL season, as they dropped their home opener to the Eagles in Week 2. It is clear that the passing attack is missing some juice for Patrick Mahomes, as his leading receiver (Travis Kelce) led the team with only six targets.

Mahomes found Tyquan Thornton on a 49-yard score to help keep things interesting late, but Kansas City wasn’t able to get the ball back as Philadelphia ran out the clock and sent the Chiefs home 0-2.

10. Denver Broncos (-5)

A back-breaking penalty on a missed field goal as time expired gave the Indianapolis Colts another chance at a field goal, and naturally Indy's Spencer Shrader didn’t miss. As a result, the Broncos went home with a costly, early-season loss, knocking them down five spots in the Week 3 NFL Power Rankings.

Bo Nix looked a bit better than last week, finding Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims Jr., and Adam Trautman for touchdowns, but a missed field goal from Wil Lutz that would have pushed the Broncos out to a five-point advantage hit the right upright, giving the Colts one final chance.

11. Cincinnati Bengals (+1)

An undefeated start for the Cincinnati Bengals is overshadowed by the turf toe injury suffered by Joe Burrow in Week 2, already putting a massive speed bump in the road. Backup Jake Browning came in and threw for 241 yards, two touchdowns and three picks, a really mixed bag that did just enough to earn the win.

Ja’Marr Chase caught 14 balls for 165 yards and a score, Tee Higgins chipped in three catches for 56 yards and a touchdown, and Mitchell Tinsley made one of the best catches of the weekend for a huge touchdown. The passing game picked up the slack for the running game, as Chase Brown averaged fewer than three yards per carry, continuing his slow start to the year.

The uncertainty surrounding Burrow’s timeline to return gives the Bengals an early hurdle to overcome, as they will now be tasked with the decision to either ride it out with Browning or to go and trade for one of the better backups in the league, whether that is Kirk Cousins, Jameis Winston, or someone else.

12. Washington Commanders (-1)

The offense has been struggling to open the season for the Commanders, as putting up 21 and 18 points just won’t get it done in the current-day NFL. Jayden Daniels was boxed in all day, unable to do anything with his legs (17 rushing yards), and the offense as a whole struggled against the strong Green Bay defense.

If Washington wants to relive some of its 2024 magic, they need to re-align their offense. After losing Austin Ekeler to a season-ending Achilles injury, the backfield work will likely fall on the shoulders of hyped rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who flashed in Week 1 but was very quiet (17 yards) in Week 2.

13. New England Patriots (+4)

A three-touchdown performance from Drake Maye helped lead the New England Patriots to their first win of the young 2025 NFL season and move up four spots in the Week 3 NFL Power Rankings. Maye found Kayshon Bouette and Mack Hollins for scores, and he found the end zone with his feet as well on one of his 10 carries.

Rhamondre Stevenson led the team in both rushing and receiving, notching 54 yards on the ground and hauled in 5 passes for 88 yards in the win. TreVeyon Henderson continues to have a reserve role, as the rookie only earned five total touches (three carries) in Week 2.

14. Minnesota Vikings (-1)

This is now two games in a row that J.J. McCarthy has struggled for the Minnesota Vikings, but their Week 2 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons resulted in a loss, differing from their Week 1 outcome. McCarthy threw two interceptions, only completed 11 passes, and was sacked six times in the loss, as he looked completely rattled in the pocket.

If the Vikings want to use McCarthy’s first year as the starter as a stepping stone, this uneven start has been par for the course. But if this team, which absolutely should be contending for a playoff berth and more, wants to actually factor into the playoff race, then they need to fix their young QB and get him on the right path soon. Otherwise, the season might be over before it even gets going.

15. Indianapolis Colts (+12)

Apparently the Colts do want to win this year, as they made a surprising late-game comeback to beat the Broncos at home. Sunday’s win was their second-consecutive victory at home to open up the season, made possible by strong performances from Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor.

Jones threw for 316 turnover-free yards while Taylor rumbled for 165 yards on the ground and 50 through the air. The star running back also found the end zone once as a part of his dominant performance in the win.

16. San Francisco 49ers (no change)

With Brock Purdy out for the foreseeable future, Mac Jones stepped in as the starting QB for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. Jones was impressive in the Week 2 win, throwing for 279 yards and 3 touchdowns, even though he did fumble twice.

Christian McCaffrey did damage both on the ground (55 yards) and through the air (52 yards), hauling in a receiving touchdown on six receptions. Jauan Jennings led all receivers with 89 yards, while Ricky Pearsall chipped in 56 yards on four catches in the win.

17. Arizona Cardinals (+1)

While it is an undefeated start for the Arizona Cardinals, their Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers was much tougher than it needed to be. A costly red-zone interception from Kyler Murray killed an Arizona drive that would have put the game away, and a porous defense that kept committing penalties allowed the Panthers to get back into the game with 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Murray threw for 220 yards and connected with Michael Wilson on a short TD while James Conner struggled to 34 rushing yards but did find the end zone. Trey McBride led all Cardinals with 78 yards on six receptions in the win, easily outpacing Marvin Harrison Jr. (2 catches for 27 yards).

18. Atlanta Falcons (+2)

In search of their first win of the 2025 season, the Falcons wore down the Vikings in a game that was missing a ton of offensive firepower. Outside of Bijan Robinson, all other members of the Atlanta offense struggled to get anything going. However, Robinson was all the offense they needed, helping the Falcons jump two spots in the Week 3 NFL Power Rankings.

The first touchdown of the game wasn’t scored until around the three-minute mark in the fourth quarter when Tyler Allgeier crossed the goal line. Up to that point, it was all John Parker Romo and his right leg, as he stepped in for Younghoe Koo after an uneven Week 1 with a 5-for-5 performance on field goals. This was an impressive road win for the Falcons as they look to factor into the NFC South divisional race this season.

19. Houston Texans (MNF)

Coming off a 14-9 loss in Week 1, the Texans will host the Buccaneers in the first of two Monday Night Football matchups. The Houston offense struggled mightily in Week 1, with C.J. Stroud failing to cross the 200-passing-yard mark and Nico Collins only going for 25 yards. It will take a lot more from this offense if it wants to earn its first win of the year.

Article Continues Below

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (-5)

Aaron Rodgers threw two costly interceptions and the offense as a whole looked pretty off, as the Pittsburgh Steelers dropped their home opener to the Seattle Seahawks, falling five spots in the Week 3 NFL Power Rankings. Rodgers found DK Metcalf for his lone passing score on the day, but Metcalf’s performance against the team that traded him away this offseason (three catches for 20 yards ad a touchdown on six targets) left a lot to be desired.

Jaylen Warren led Pittsburgh in both rushing (48 yards) and receiving (86 yards), showing that the Pittsburgh offense needs to let loose a bit and let Rodgers air things out a bit more consistently if it wants to have a more successful season.

21. Seattle Seahawks (no change)

Even with two interceptions, Sam Darnold did enough in his Week 2 matchup with the Steelers, throwing for 295 yards and two scores in the win. Darnold found rookie Tory Horton for his first-career NFL touchdown, as he and tight end AJ Barner each found the end zone for Seattle in Week 2.

Kenneth Walker III took 13 carries for 105 yards and a score in the win, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp combined for 15 receptions and 193 yards in Seattle’s first win this year.

22. Dallas Cowboys (+1)

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys earned their first win of the 2025 NFL season, winning their matchup with the New York Giants in overtime. Prescott connected with George Pickens and KaVontae Turpin for scores, Javonte Williams racked up a rushing score and 130 total yards, and CeeDee Lamb crossed the 100-yard mark again in the win.

Miles Sanders chipped in a rushing TD in the win, and both Lamb and Jake Ferguson pitched in nine catches and earned 23 targets from Prescott.

23. Chicago Bears (-8)

Ben Johnson’s return to Ford Field was quite the unwelcome one, as the Bears were utterly embarrassed in Week 2. Caleb Williams struggled, barely eclipsing the 200-yard passing mark, and all pass catchers outside of Rome Odunze also couldn't get anything going, as the Bears fall eight spots in the Week 3 NFL Power Rankings.

Odunze had a massive game, catching seven passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, but even his performance couldn’t stop the bleeding. Johnson will need to head back to the drawing board to realign this team, as they are struggling mightily to open the 2025 NFL season.

24. Las Vegas Raiders (MNF)

The Raiders went on the road and secured an upset win over the Patriots in Week 1, and Geno Smith will have a shot to go 2-0 in their MNF matchup with the Chargers. All eyes will be on the health of star tight end Brock Bowers, after he left Week 1 early with a knee injury and has been labeled as questionable heading into the game.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (-3)

It was definitely not the best performance from the Jacksonville offense in Week 2, as Trevor Lawrence threw two costly interceptions and was unable to get on the same page with both Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter.

Eye-popping moment between #Jaguars HC Liam Coen and QB Trevor Lawrence:pic.twitter.com/FVyh4ZvHfa — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 14, 2025

Lawrence found Dyami Brown, Bhayshul Tuten, and Travis Etienne for touchdowns, but Lawrence was very inaccurate, only completing 57% of his throws in the loss. There have been some inconsistencies popping up for Jacksonville to start the year, and its Week 2 performance helped knock it down three spots in the Week 3 NFL Power Rankings.

26. Carolina Panthers (-1)

If anything, this Panthers offense is becoming a fun unit to watch, mostly because of the growth of Bryce Young in his third season. Young, who needed 55 passing attempts in a lopsided offensive approach, threw for 328 yards and calmly led his team down the field late in the fourth quarter to make it a one-score game.

Young hyper-targeted rookie wideout Tetairoa McMillan, as the rookie hauled in six out of his 10 targets for 100 yards. Hunter Renfrow caught two of Young’s touchdowns, with Chuba Hubbard taking one of his five receptions for a score as well, as the Carolina offense showed some signs of life heading into Week 3.

27. New York Giants (+2)

An offensive explosion still wasn’t enough for the Giants to earn their first win, as they fell to 0-2 after losing 40-37 to the Cowboys in an overtime thriller. Russell Wilson was solid, throwing for 450 yards and 3 touchdowns. Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson both crossed the century mark in the loss.

Nabers scored twice and hauled in nine receptions for 167 yards, and Robinson caught eight balls for 142 yards and a score in the loss. Both wideouts combined for 23 targets, anchoring the passing game for a Giants team that jumped up two spots in the Week 3 NFL Power Rankings after a strong performance.

28. New York Jets (-2)

An early injury to Justin Fields doomed the Jets from the jump against the Bills, as the offense was not able to get anything going with Tyrod Taylor stepping in. Even after leaving early, Fields (49 yards) led New York in rushing as Breece Hall was not able to get anything going.

Garrett Wilson was the only, yes only, pass catcher that racked up more than nine receiving yards in the Week 2 loss, as the offense looked like a shell of itself from last week.

29. Miami Dolphins (-1)

Things are going downhill very quickly for the Miami Dolphins this year, as they remain winless after dropping their Week 2 matchup 33-27 against the Patriots. Tua Tagovailoa looked closer to the QB that Miami needs, throwing for 315 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, but a lacking run game made this offensive approach more one-sided than it should have been.

Tyreek Hill caught six passes for 109 yards, De’Von Achane found the end zone on one of his eight receptions. Jaylen Waddle caught Tagovailoa’s other touchdown in a heavy passing attack, but it still wasn’t enough.

30. Tennessee Titans (no change)

It was surprisingly a competitive home opener for the Titans, as Cam Ward helped keep the home crowd invested throughout a tight first half. But things slowed down in the second half for Tennessee, as the Titans dropped their second-consecutive game to open the season.

Ward connected with rookie Elic Ayomanor for the lone Tennessee touchdown, and Tony Pollard ran for 92 yards on 20 carries in the loss.

31. Cleveland Browns (no change)

You will be hard-pressed to find anyone who thought that the Browns had a fighting chance against Baltimore this week, so it’s fair to say that the 41-17 loss for Cleveland feels expected. Joe Flacco continued his heavy targeting of tight ends, with Harold Fannin Jr. (five catches, 48 yards) and David Njoku (four catches for 40 yards) combining for nine receptions.

Quinshon Judkins made his NFL debut, earning the majority of work out of the backfield (13 touches). However, Cleveland starts out their season 0-2 despite winning the time of possession battle and out-gaining Baltimore in total yards.

32. New Orleans Saints (no change)

Kellen Moore is still looking for his first win as the head coach of the Saints, as New Orleans dropped its second-consecutive game at home this year. Spencer Rattler connected with Juwan Johnson, Rashid Shaheed, and Devaughn Vele for his first-career three-touchdown performance, but still wasn’t able to earn his first win as a starter.

Things continue to look grim for the Saints, as they remain in the basement of the Week 3 NFL Power Rankings. They have a matchup against the Seahawks up next.