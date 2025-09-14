Tom Brady has remained incredibly busy after retirement, working as a broadcaster for Fox while also advising the Las Vegas Raiders on major decisions as a part-owner of the franchise. From the sounds of it, the future Hall of Famer might have been working on some kind of project behind the scenes for quite some time.

Reports indicate that Brady, who is 48 years old, plans to attend the Chargers-Raiders game on Monday night and said he plans to announce something special, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. It's also said that it's something that Tom Brady has been working on for a long time.

“Tom Brady said on Fox that he will be at the Chargers-Raiders game tomorrow night and plans to announce something very special that he's been working on ‘for a very long time.'”

The announcement could be anything, so we'll have to wait until the Chargers and Raiders game that kicks off at 10 p.m. EST on Monday night. He will not be calling the game, as it will air on ESPN. So, we could see Tom Brady make his announcement during pregame, or perhaps during halftime.

Brady played in the NFL for 23 years, winning seven Super Bowls over that time. He won six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before riding off into the sunset. Tom Brady ended his career as the all-time leader in passing yards (89,214) and passing touchdowns (649). He also owned a 64.3% career completion percentage.

Since retiring, we've seen Brady all over the place in the media, podcasts, and the Raiders organization. He's highly regarded as one of, if not the best, quarterbacks of all time. Outside of the championships, Tom Brady also ended his career with three MVP Awards, two Offensive Player of the Year Awards, and was a three-time First-Team All-Pro.