The Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers will meet Sunday night in one of the most anticipated games of the 2025 NFL season, as Aaron Rodgers faces the Packers franchise he once defined and the young quarterback who replaced him, Jordan Love.

While Rodgers has moved on, now leading the Steelers to a 4-2 start, his connection to Green Bay remains strong. That includes an ongoing friendship with Love, the player once viewed as his successor and now a leader in his own right.

Love, drafted 26th overall in 2020, spent three seasons learning behind Rodgers and said their bond has carried on beyond the trade that sent Rodgers to the Jets in 2023.

“We shoot each other a text every now and then,” Love recently shared. “A lot of it is just saying good luck throughout the season. A-Rod texted me and was talking about some of the plays we’d run and some of my footwork, things like that, complimenting me, so obviously it’s great to be able to hear from him. I’ve got so much respect for him, and any time he gives me pointers, stuff like that, obviously, you want to get feedback from a legend like that.”

The respect these two Packers legends share is genuine

Article Continues Below

The mutual respect between the two is genuine. Rodgers said his admiration for Green Bay and its fans remains as deep as ever, confirming that when he retires, he will do so as a Packer.

“I was there for 18 years,” Rodgers said. “Regardless of when I hang it up, that’s the bulk of my career. I’ll retire a Packer and see what happens after that.”

Love, meanwhile, continues to grow into his own legacy. Through six games, the Packers stand at 4-1-1 with Love at the helm, matching Rodgers’ early-season success in Pittsburgh. The two quarterbacks’ careers, once intertwined by controversy, now reflect mutual growth and respect.

As the Packers travel to Pittsburgh, the meeting will be more than a game between mentor and student. It will be a full-circle moment for two quarterbacks forever bound by Green Bay’s lineage. One representing its past, and the other shaping its future.