The Las Vegas Raiders took another rough loss this season, and this time it was to the Cleveland Browns. After the 24-10 loss, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was fired, but it was also someone else who had to walk out the door with him, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“The Raiders fired senior offensive assistant Bob Bicknell, per source. He was Chip Kelly’s right-hand man. Now, both gone,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Raiders are now 2-9 on the season, and they may have realized that the system Kelly and Bicknell were not working for the team.

“I spoke with Chip Kelly earlier this evening and informed him of his release as offensive coordinator of the Raiders,” head coach Pete Carroll said in a statement released by the team. “I would like to thank Chip for his service and wish him all the best in the future.”

Kelly shared his thoughts about the firing, saying that he was grateful to be able to work with the team.

“I am grateful for the opportunity with the Raiders; bottom line in this league you have to win,” Kelly said via NFL reporter Jay Glazer. “I really loved those players. I'm a huge, huge Geno Smith fan. That was one of the best parts of this experience for me, working with Geno and those guys every day. But hey, we got to win. I get it.”

The Raiders have not been good on offense this season, as they're tied for last in the league in points per game, 30th in total yards per game, and 31st in rushing per game. There were high expectations coming into the season for the Raiders, especially with the revamped offense. Geno Smith was supposed to be an upgrade at quarterback for what they've had over the past few years, and Ashton Jenty was drafted to establish the run game.

Those two have been inconsistent this season, which has led them to a disappointing year. The Raiders have not named a new offensive coordinator after firing Kelly.