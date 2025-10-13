The Tennessee Titans have looked like one of the NFL's worst teams so far this season. Tennessee is 1-5 after losing 20-10 against Las Vegas on Sunday. Tennessee's ownership made a big move on Monday to help improve the team.

The Titans have fired head coach Brian Callahan after Tennessee's brutal start to the 2025 season, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Callahan was 4-19 during his tenure as head coach of the Titans. He is the first head coach fired during the 2025 NFL season.

The Titans released an official statement to announce Callahan's firing on Monday afternoon.

“After extended conversations with our owner and general manager, we met with Brian Callahan this morning to tell him we are making a change at head coach,” the statement said. ” These decisions are never easy, and they become more difficult when they involve people of great character. We are grateful for Brian's investment in the Titans and Tennessee community during his tenure as head coach. We thank him and his family for being exemplary ambassadors of the Tennessee Titans.”

Tennessee has yet to name an interim head coach who will step in for Callahan for the rest of the season.

Nobody expected the Titans to become a Super Bowl contender in 2025. However, it is clear that ownership set a higher bar for the team than 1-5 for Callahan's second year as head coach.

In fact, the team's statement cited that the Titans “have not demonstrated sufficient growth” as part of the rationale for firing Callahan.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler echoed a similar sentiment shortly after the move was announced.

“Things got off the rails quickly for Tennessee, to the point where some internally braced for potential firing after Week 4,” Fowler wrote. “Titans didn't put W-L goal on Callahan's 2025 campaign but wanted to answer a simple question: Are we getting better? The answer was no.”

Now the Titans must pick up the pieces and try to salvage the rest of Cam Ward's rookie season.

Oddly enough, the Titans face off against their former head coach Mike Vrabel's Patriots in Week 7.