The NFL said goodbye to one of the best defensive backs of the last decade during the offseason when Tyrann Mathieu decided to hang up his cleats and forgo the final two years of his contract with the New Orleans Saints. Capping off a stellar 12-year career, Mathieu seemed content in his decision and considered becoming a coach or even a television analyst. However, less than six months into retirement, Mathieu is hinting at a possible return and even naming some teams he would be willing to join for a late-season playoff push.

On the latest episode of Up and Adams with Kay Adams, ironically filming live at Arrowhead Stadium and with the Kansas City Chiefs' four Super Bowl trophies behind him, Mathieu namedrops his former team as a potential fit.

“I'm not going to say no. I've stayed in contact with [Chiefs' General Manager Brett Veach] and mostly coach [Andy] Reid,” Mathieu said. “You know, you want to help your friends. You want your friends to have a fighting chance. I know fans hit me up all the time on X and want me to come back, but mostly, they want me to come back to provide that energy and attitude. So, I think we're just missing a little bit of that.”

Tyrann Mathieu is ready to come back to the NFL. ‼️🚨 LFGGGG@UpAndAdamsShow @Mathieu_Era pic.twitter.com/OXjuCL91d8 — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) December 1, 2025

Mathieu poured more gasoline on the fire by also mentioning the Houston Texans as another team he would be willing to join, noting their defensive mentality as the biggest alluring factor.

“I do know this, the Texans, the way the Texans play defense. Man, I would come back to play for a defense like that.”

When asked directly if he is ready to come back, Mathieu answered, “I mean, for the right situation. Who wouldn't?”

It is unknown how much Tyrann Mathieu can offer teams on the field. Yet, his energy and winning history could be a sparkplug for the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans as they look to make a playoff push in the final five weeks of the season.