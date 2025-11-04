Trade deadline day in the NFL is officially here, and teams have until 4 p.m. EST to make their final moves as they gear up for the one stretch of the season. Some smaller deals have been trickling in throughout the last few weeks, but things are expected to heat up on deadline day.

Unsurprisingly, the Philadelphia Eagles got the deals started on Monday with a big move, acquiring edge rusher Jaelan Phillips from the Miami Dolphins for a third-round pick. On Tuesday morning, the Dallas Cowboys followed through on Jerry Jones' promise of a deal and acquired linebacker Logan Wilson from the Cincinnati Bengals.

ClutchPoints is tracking every deal throughout NFL trade deadline day, all the way up until the last call is made. Check out the list for all the information on deals coming in around the league.

2025 NFL trade deadline tracker