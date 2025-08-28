One week ahead of the start of the 2025 NFL season, Micah Parsons is still seeking a trade from the Dallas Cowboys. While it seems as if every team should send in an offer for the star edge-rusher, only a few teams — namely the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions — have the means to do so.

The Cowboys are more open to receiving offers than they were a month ago, but a Parsons deal would still involve many moving parts. In addition to having enough expendable assets that intrigue Dallas, the receiving team would need to be able to give Parsons the record-breaking extension he desires. That number would be north of $42 million per year, ESPN's Field Yates pointed out.

“In order to acquire Parsons, a team is going to need to have $21.324 million available in cap space,” Yates tweeted. “That's his current cap number and an extension would be worked out after the trade is executed.”

According to Yates' numbers, only nine teams have the cap space to absorb Parsons' contract. The Patriots and Lions lead the way with $52.649 million and $34.975 million in available space, according to Spotrac. The San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans are the remaining teams with enough room in 2025.

However, when factoring in Parsons' inevitable extension, not all nine teams might be in the running. Rebuilding franchises like the Titans, Seahawks and Raiders might find it in their best interest to avoid relinquishing as many assets as it would take to acquire Parsons.

Patriots, Lions continue to lead Micah Parsons trade rumors

The Patriots remain the team brought up the most in the ongoing Parsons trade discussions. New England set itself up to have an abundance of cap space in the 2025 offseason and still has a large chunk remaining.

When the Patriots gave themselves the cap space they currently have, fans were expecting a big splash. However, they have yet to make any major moves other than signing Stefon Diggs and Milton Williams in free agency. Acquiring Parsons would undoubtedly be the statement that fans have been anticipating.

While the Lions join them atop the teams with the most cap space, they do not appear to be angling for a blockbuster trade. Detroit's priority seems to be on Aidan Hutchinson, whom it will need to give a lucrative extension to soon.