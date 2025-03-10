The New England Patriots were expected to be busy heading into free agency after they were armed with the most cap space in the league. Sure enough, with the legal tampering period opening up, they have already brought in several key players, and that included stealing former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams away from the Carolina Panthers with a massive contract.

Williams played a huge role in helping the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, and he was poised to cash in once he hit the open market. Initially, the Panthers were reported to be close to a deal with him, but he ended up changing his mind at the last minute, signing a massive four-year, $104 million deal with the Patriots instead.

“Splash: The Patriots are taking the biggest defender off the market, as Eagles DT Milton Williams lands in New England, per me and

Mike Garafolo. Williams gets a $26M per year in a deal done by Rick Roberts of Klutch Sports,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported.

Patriots break the bank for Milton Williams

Williams posted his best campaign in 2024, racking up 24 tackles, five sacks, a pass defended, and a forced fumble while playing all 17 games for the Eagles. He had easily the best games of his career in Super Bowl 59, as he piled up four tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble to help Philly steamroll the Chiefs. Now, he's earned the biggest contract in New England's history.

New England needed help on their defensive line, and that was before they traded Davon Godchaux to the New Orleans Saints on Monday morning. Williams will come in and immediately be a starter for the Patriots, and if Christian Barmore can return to action after his 2024 campaign was derailed by blood clots, their interior defensive line could be among the best in the league.