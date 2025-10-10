The quarterback position often makes or breaks a fantasy football team's performance in every game. A productive quarterback gives his fantasy manager a lot of breathing room, allowing him to focus his attention on other positions that need to be monitored on a weekly basis. Sometimes, though, you just can't find that quarterback to headline your dream team.

Worry not, though. If you're in that position where you can't find a consistent quarterback, streaming is often a good option for you. Due to the depth of the quarterback position in the NFL, there are many quarterbacks that could fill in for you in a pinch. Whether you have an injured QB room or are just looking for a QB to get you out of this week, here are some good streaming options at quarterback for your fantasy football team.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers (vs. Dallas Cowboys)

Is Bryce Young a good quarterback? We're more than two years into the Young experience, and no one is sure yet about how good the Carolina Panthers quarterback is. There are weeks where he'd look good (like most of the second half of 2024), while sometimes he'd look like one of the worst quarterbacks the league has ever seen. He's as enigmatic as you could be.

His performance last week was emblematic of his career so far. Against the Miami Dolphins, Young struggled mightily to start the game. He was held scoreless in the first two quarters. To make matters worse, the Panthers quarterback threw an interception and added a fumble. However, Young turned on the jets in the second half. The Panthers quarterback found his footing again, becoming a stable quarterback en route to a comeback 27-24 win over the Dolphins

What makes Young a good streaming option, then? Well, he's facing the porous Dallas Cowboys defense in Week 6. Dallas' defense has been awful this season, and it reflects in the fantasy stats as well. Quarterbacks who faced the Cowboys this season averaged the most fantasy points per game with 27.12. That alone should make him a worthwhile streaming option, at least for this week.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. Seattle Seahawks)

Like Young, the jury is still out on Trevor Lawrence's abilities. After breaking out in Year 2, the Jaguars quarterback has struggled to maintain consistency in the last few years. This season, though, it does seem like Lawrence is on track to fulfill his potential… albeit in his own wacky way.

Their Monday Night tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs was both hilarious and impressive to watch. Lawrence was solid, throwing for 221 yards on an 18-of-25 completion rate. The Jaguars quarterback had one passing touchdown, an interception, and two rushing touchdowns, one of which was the goofiest game-winning touchdown in recent history.

A 26.24 fantasy points output is nothing to scoff at. Lawrence should be a good bet for Week 6 as he faces off against a battered Seattle Seahawks defense. With the team in danger of not having key linebackers like Ernest Jones IV and defensive backs Tariq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon and Julian Love, Jacksonville's offense is licking their chops. Lawrence should be a good pickup for a fantasy manager just looking to get through the week without a lot of hitches.

Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints (vs. New England Patriots)

Spencer Rattler has quietly been a solid quarterback for the Saints this season. He's nothing spectacular, he doesn't throw particularly deep or make some nasty throws or run really well. However, Rattler does one thing particularly well: protect the football. Kellen Moore has also done a great job making things easy for Rattler and getting his weapons in space.

Week 5 against the New York Giants saw Rattler pull off yet another solid performance: 21-of-31 with 225 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions for a fantasy total of 16.1. His ceiling will always be much lower than most quarterbacks due to the lack of weapons in New Orleans. That being said, Rattler will be facing off against a Patriots squad that hasn't been too harsh on quarterbacks from a fantasy perspective. His consistency and penchant for beating the projections could make him an appealing target for managers with a depleted quarterback room.