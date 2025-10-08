Carolina Panthers fans almost saw Bryce Young get benched again. After getting wrecked by the New England Patriots last week, Carolina found themselves down 17-0 against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. Young and the offense just couldn't get anything going. It felt like the third-year quarterback was due to be benched again.

Except, well, the third-year quarterback flipped the script. Entrusted by Panthers head coach Dave Canales to lead the comeback, Bryce Young and a resurgent Rico Dowdle led his team to a 27-24 comeback win. It was perhaps Young's most impressive performance in his career, one that could have saved his career.

Canales was later asked why he continued to trust Young and not bench the quarterback in the loss. The Panthers coach cited the quarterback's resolve and attitude, even while losing, as a key reason why he stuck with Young.

“He's been really consistent this year on when things haven't gone right,” Canales said, per David Newton of ESPN. “When there have been mistakes, when he's turned the ball over, he's got a great look on his face and his eyes of accountability. He has a way of sitting down, collecting his thoughts and then coming back out with great energy. That's where he's been locked into, and I want him to stay there.”

Young finished the game with 198 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The Panthers quarterback completed 63.3% of his passes in the win, showing incredible poise even in the tough situation.

Young also overcame a major hurdle that most good quarterbacks face in the NFL. Prior to the loss, Young had only won once when he committed a turnover. After an interception and a fumble in the first half, that trend looked like it would continue for the Panthers quarterback

Instead, Young locked in for the comeback. The Panthers quarterback completed 17 of his 26 attempts. After the Dolphins scored a touchdown to go up 24-20, Young led the Panthers to what would eventually be the game-winning drive. A 4-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell Evans proved to be the game-winner.

The Panthers will now defend their home field against one of the most high-powered offenses in the league in the Dallas Cowboys. Can Young take advantage of a porous Dallas offense and keep Carolina's win streak alive?