The Philadelphia Eagles are 4-0, but it appears star wide receiver A.J. Brown isn't happy. His frustration spilled into public view after Week 4's win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and now people are talking about potential trades involving one of the league's best wideouts.

Brown posted a biblical quote on social media after the game: “If you're not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw. Don't make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way.” This came after he caught just two passes for seven yards on nine targets against the Buccaneers. He later said the tweet wasn't aimed at anyone specific, but the frustration is clear.

Philadelphia's run-heavy approach has limited his opportunities, and Brown has clarified that he wants the ball more. Through four games in 2025, Brown has just 14 catches for 151 yards and one touchdown. Last year, after four games? He had 21 catches for 408 yards and three scores.

With Brown's production down and frustration growing, trade speculation has focused on one team: the New England Patriots.

Patriots trade proposal for Eagles' A.J. Brown

While this deal is purely hypothetical, here's a trade package that would make sense for both sides. The Patriots would send their 2026 first-round pick, a 2026 fifth-round pick, and wide receiver DeMario Douglas to Philadelphia in exchange for Brown.

Why the Eagles would do it: Philadelphia faces a tough choice. Brown clearly wants more targets, but their run-heavy offense isn't changing. Keep him unhappy and risk a bigger distraction, or move him now while his value is still high. Trading him isn't cheap. They'd eat about $31.6 million in dead cap space because of his contract structure. But getting a first-round pick, a fifth-rounder, and a young replacement receiver in Douglas softens the blow. More importantly, it removes a potential problem before it explodes. The Eagles are 4-0 and built to win now. They can't afford locker room issues.

Why the Patriots would do it: New England needs a top receiver for Drake Maye, and Brown is exactly that. Head coach Mike Vrabel has a history with Brown from their time together in Tennessee, so there's already trust and familiarity there. Yes, giving up a first-round pick, a fifth-rounder, and Douglas is expensive. But you're getting a 28-year-old Pro Bowl receiver locked in through 2029. That's a rare opportunity to land a proven star who can help your young quarterback develop.

Brown signed a three-year, $96 million extension in April 2024. That extension keeps him under contract through 2029. He's one of the highest-paid receivers in the league, but he ranks around seventh in terms of annual salary. For a player of his caliber, that's reasonable value.

Can This Eagles Trade Happen?

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler says a midseason trade isn't expected. NFL executives think Philadelphia might listen to offers in the 2026 offseason instead. The Eagles are undefeated, so there's no rush to make moves. But if Brown stays unhappy, that could change.

The trade deadline is November 4, roughly a month away. The Patriots are 2-2 and need help at receiver. Adding Brown could turn their season around. For Philadelphia, trading Brown now means getting good value before things get messier.

Whether it happens before the deadline or next offseason, this trade makes sense. Brown gets to play for a coach who knows him. The Patriots get a top receiver for their young quarterback. Philadelphia gets draft picks and avoids drama in the locker room. All sides win.