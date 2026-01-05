The Chicago Bears are entering the playoffs as the NFC's No. 2 seed after winning the NFC North. However, the Bears came up just short against the Detroit Lions in their regular season finale.

Late in the game, head coach Ben Johnson decided to punt the ball away. That decision backfired when the Lions marched up the field for a game-winning field goal. Johnson was caught on camera actively regretting the punt, via Ryan McGuffey of The REKAP.

“Should've gone for it,” Johnson is seen saying.

"Should've gone for it."

It certainly wasn't the easiest fourth-down decision Johnson will have over his career. The Bears needed five yards and were on their own 31-yard line. Failure to convert would give the Lions an immediate scoring opportunity.

But after the punt, Detroit got one anyway. The Lions marched 39 yards down the field in six plays, securing the win on a 42-yard field goal.

There are a few factors Johnson will consider moving forward. For starters, Chicago struggled on defense throughout the matchup. Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 331 yards, with Amon-Ra St. Brown catching 11 passes for 139 yards. The Lions at large ran for 122 yards. While the Bears have come up with heroics all season, the Lions were able to figure out their defense.

Offensively, the Bears came alive during the fourth quarter. After not scoring all game, quarterback Caleb Williams threw a pair of touchdown passes as the team converted both two-point conversions. Maybe it was a better decision for Chicago to rely on their scorching offense rather than a beaten down defense.

With their playoff spot already locked up, the decision only cost them the Week 18 win in the long run. Still, Johnson will be sure to evaluate all options and consider the moment moving forward