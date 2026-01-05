The Baltimore Ravens' 2025 season concluded in a state of shock following a narrow 26-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a result that officially eliminated them from playoff contention. Despite a spectacular performance from Lamar Jackson, who threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns, the team was unable to secure the victory needed to extend their year.

Jackson's late-game heroics, including two deep touchdown passes to Zay Flowers, momentarily gave Baltimore hope, but the momentum shifted back to Pittsburgh in the closing moments. Stunned by the outcome, Jackson admitted after the game that he believed the victory was secured before the final sequence unfolded.

The loss marks the end of an 8-9 season that was plagued by defensive injuries and a lack of consistency, leaving the franchise to face a long offseason filled with questions about its future direction.

Defensive leader Roquan Smith did not hold back when reflecting on the unit's performance during the game's critical stages. According to Jeff Zrebiec on X, formerly Twitter, Smith was blunt about the failure to protect the lead, stating that the moment simply sucks and there is nothing else to say other than the team must get better.

He took the defensive struggles personally, acknowledging that the group did not do enough at the end of the game to support the offense. Smith described the loss as a hard pill to swallow, expressing the heavy emotional toll of feeling like the defense let everyone down when the stakes were at their highest.

The defensive breakdown was particularly evident as the Ravens struggled to pressure Aaron Rodgers, who was sacked only twice across two meetings this year. Injuries to the secondary further hampered Baltimore’s efforts, creating openings that the Steelers exploited to reclaim the lead.

The heartbreaking conclusion was punctuated by rookie kicker Tyler Loop missing a 44-yard field goal attempt as time expired. Following the miss, head coach John Harbaugh was seen comforting the young kicker on the way to the locker room.

The organization now moves into an evaluation period where every aspect of the team, from special teams execution to defensive depth, will be under intense scrutiny.