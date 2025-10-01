Are there tensions between AJ Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles? Brown appears to be unhappy with the play calling, even firing off cryptic tweets and postgame words signaling a trade.

Brown posted words “if you're not welcomed” and “shrug your shoulders and be on your way.” The tweet was a Bible verse, but enough to fire off theories that Brown wants out.

The All-Pro wideout and Super Bowl immediately addressed his posts and previous words Wednesday. Eagles ESPN insider Tim McManus revealed with Brown and Philly are in better standing, or if their relationship has worsened.

“It's fair to want the ball. But it's not a bad thing to want the ball. It's just that it's not about targets or putting numbers up or anything, it's about and I see it as we're struggling,” Brown clarified. “I'm a guy that wants the ball in those teams — when we can't find a way. When the game is on the line, just give it to me.”

Brown added he wants that pressure to lift his team. The believed it was a “misconstruction” of words on what he posted.

Nick Sirianni addressed AJ Brown's words toward Eagles

Article Continues Below

The Super Bowl winning head coach Nick Sirianni also addressed the situation with Brown. He denies Brown wants out of the reigning champs.

“Obviously, A.J. is very important to this football team,” Sirianni declared via Zach Berman of The Athletic. “I know he wants to contribute…and do the things that he's capable of doing. …Again, he wants to contribute into these wins.”

Sirriani added: “he's had a couple games where he hasn't been able to do for different reasons. I question nothing about his desire to play great football, desire of being a good teammate, desire to be here.”

Still, Brown's words sparked conversations across the league. Former NFL All-Pro wide receiver and AFC champion Chad Ochocinco sympathized with Brown. Even New England Patriots tight end Jermaine Wiggins reacted that his team should pursue Brown.

Brown's post and words come off the heels of the Eagles' narrow 31-25 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which saw Philly nearly blow a 24-6 halftime lead. He caught just two passes for seven yards in the victory.