At first, the Houston Texans seemed to expect Joe Mixon to miss just the first four games. Then things seemed a little murky. And after four games, he’s still not ready to return from his foot injury despite eligibility to do so.

It isn’t looking great for the 2025 season, according to a post on X by Aaron Wilson.

“#Texans coach DeMeco Ryans specifically indicated that Joe Mixon is not ready to return at this time. Per sources, it will be much longer, if at all, for Mixon to get back on the field this season @KPRC2”

So it looks like the Texans will have to go on without him.

Texans RB Joe Mixon trending downward

The 29-year-old Mixon signed a three-year extension with the Texans back in 2024 worth $27 million. He played well in his first season, rushing for 1,016 yards with another 309 receiving. He scored 12 total touchdowns.

But it looks like there will not be a repeat performance in 2025. That’s not good news for Ryans, who planned before the season to have a strong group in the backfield, according to a post on X by Wilson.

Article Continues Below

“#Texans coach DeMeco Ryans on how it might look with Joe Mixon and Nick Chubb as a tandem when Mixon is back: ‘Very deep running back room. Lot of players that can provide a ton of depth and guys who can get us through the season.' ”

Now the Texans are riding with Nick Chubb as their lead back. He has 47 carries for 188 yards and a touchdown. Backup Woody Marks has rushed for 113 yards and a score. Also, Marks has been effective out of the backfield with 96 yards receiving and another touchdown.

Ryans said he liked Marks’ performance in Sunday’s 26-0 win over the Titans, according to the Houston Chronicle.

“You see Woody,” Ryans said. “Young player, rookie, steps in and ran the ball really well for us. Caught it well. Made plays. Productive. Got in the end zone a couple of times. So really proud of the way he played.”

Marks said consistency will be the key.

“It’s just being steady every week,” Marks said. “A lot of guys have told me, you might have a low game, low carries. Then you’ll have a high game. But just stay to you.”