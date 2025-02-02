Can Najee Harris emerge as the 2025 version of Saquon Barkley? The NFL has watched Barkley flourish and dominate with the Philadelphia Eagles, as a prized free agent signing.

Harris brings his own 1,000-yard resume into this year's free agency market. Except he produced four straight seasons of surpassing 1,000 yards with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Harris, however, looks like he's played his final game in the Steel City. He dropped a cryptic answer involving his future following the Steelers' playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 11.

Harris hasn't recaptured his 2021 rookie form as he's struggled to top the 1,044-yard mark the last three seasons. He joins a long list of 2025 free agents on the Steelers. Granted, the Steelers can attempt to bring back Harris. Though it'll need to be on a cheaper deal, as Harris is projected to hit $7 million annually for his next contract per Over the Cap.

Still, there's running back-needy teams that can look into Harris. Perhaps one will envision a Barkley-like scenario where Harris thrives off his new surroundings. Despite his slumping production, the 26-year-old is bound to command attention in the free agent market.

We can think of four teams needing Harris. Here are the franchises making the most sense to bring in the veteran RB.

1. Las Vegas Raiders

Harris once grew up near the Raiders during a time the franchise represented Oakland. Now the Raiders need instant backfield help post Josh Jacobs.

Sincere McCormick flashed, but doesn't look like a long term answer. Pete Carroll needs a new bell cow back, especially with his history of riding the power of Marshawn Lynch.

Even Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby is advocating for Harris to come to Vegas. Crosby shared those thoughts on his “The Rush” podcast back on Jan. 15.

“Why not? He's from the Bay,” Crosby said. “Najee's a baller… Anybody that could help when it comes to winning and being a culture guy, a leader, that's the type of guy you want around. You've seen Najee; he's played four years in the league and has had 1,000 yards every single season. That alone is impressive. He's a tough mf'er, and hard to tackle, too… I'd love to have a guy like Najee around. Selfishly, he could come to Vegas all day.”

2. Los Angeles Chargers

J.K. Dobbins will help persuade this idea. Dobbins proved he can thrive in head coach Jim Harbaugh's ground-and-pound approach. But he's still a free agent for 2025.

Harbaugh grew enamored with Harris before. The zany and hard-nosed head coach once tried recruiting the past Antioch High star over to Michigan. Harris eventually stuck with Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide for their 2017 recruiting class.

Harris has to rise as priority No. 1 for Harbaugh if Dobbins doesn't sign back with the Bolts. This move additionally proves the Chargers' seriousness in going after the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. The Bolts will give Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert and prized rookie wide receiver find Ladd McConkey a perennial 1,000-yard rusher if Harris signs.

3. Dallas Cowboys

Owner/general manager Jerry Jones needs to do something, anything, to win back Cowboys fans this offseason. The Brian Schottenheimer hire already got met with low enthusiasm. Even franchise legends Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin didn't sound crazy about the hire.

Jones must now turn to delivering a splashy new addition. Boise State star Ashton Jeanty is already one strong suggestion. Except Jeanty won't be available for the taking until April 25 at the NFL Draft.

Harris can bolster a RB-needy offense if Jones and Schottenheimer choose to address the backfield right away. Schottenheimer coached Steven Jackson to one last 1,000-yard season in 2012 with the St. Louis Rams as the offensive coordinator. Chris Carson produced his only two 1,000-yard campaigns with Schottenheimer calling the offense for the Seattle Seahawks. Schottenheimer's past RB work can coax Harris to come over.

4. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are in a watchful spot this coming free agency season. Minnesota could opt to bring back Sam Darnold and Aaron Jones, but both aren't guaranteed to return as '25 free agents. Darnold is already likely to draw significant attention.

Jones, though, may have the longer odds to stay as a 30-year-old back. Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell have the option to pivot to someone younger in the backfield.

Harris would enter a zone-rushing scheme if he ends up the Twin Cities. He can also ignite a rushing offense that ranked 19th in rushing yards but 29th in touchdowns.