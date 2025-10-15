NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he expects artificial intelligence to play a role in the league’s future officiating, acknowledging the balance between innovation and preserving the sport’s traditions.

Speaking on the Fitz & Whit | Ryan Fitzpatrick & Andrew Whitworth podcast, Goodell discussed how technological advancements could improve accuracy and consistency in game management.

“Will AI be part of officiating in the future? I think it will be,” Goodell said. “I think we’ll be able to use that to help give us a better input so that we get it right on the field. And I think that’s true with every aspect of our game.”

Roger Goodell highlights balance between tradition and innovation as NFL explores AI integration

Goodell’s comments reflect the league’s growing interest in integrating emerging technologies to enhance officiating standards. In recent seasons, the NFL has expanded the use of replay review systems, digital communication between referees, and player tracking data through Next Gen Stats. The potential addition of AI could represent the next major step in the league’s modernization efforts.

“How do you balance that tradition vs. innovation? And how do you keep moving forward because you have to ultimately,” Goodell continued. “But you also have to respect that tradition and finding out where that line is. It’s hard, it really is. I mean, even the chain crews, we have new technology that it may not be necessary to have the chain crew out, but that moment of drama with the chain crew is something that a lot of people love. So it’s a hard thing to evolve from.”

The commissioner has previously emphasized the importance of technology in decision-making processes, particularly in areas like player safety and game analytics. The prospect of AI-driven officiating aligns with the league’s broader commitment to improving fairness and accuracy on the field.

While Goodell did not specify a timeline for implementing AI in officiating, his comments suggest the NFL is exploring new tools to enhance game integrity while maintaining the traditions that define its appeal.