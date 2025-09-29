Following the great success of Kendrick Lamar's halftime show at Super Bowl LIX, the NFL is banking on Bad Bunny, another popular rapper, to sustain the widespread appeal of the annual spectacle.

On Sunday, the NFL announced that Bad Bunny will headline the halftime show of Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara in February.

Roc Nation, which partnered with the NFL in 2019 and was founded by iconic rapper Jay-Z, will again produce the much-anticipated event.

It's not the first time that Bad Bunny, who sang “Titi Me Pregunto” and “Dakiti,” will perform on football's grandest stage. During Super Bowl LIV in 2020, the Puerto Rico-born artist was part of the set of Shakira, performing “I Like It” and “Chantaje.”

While it's a huge milestone for Bad Bunny, fans weren't too happy with the NFL's choice.

“No one knows who that is,” said @jaytrecegxd.

“LOL, an all-Spanish halftime show at the Super Bowl? I don't really care. But this will probably be the most hated Super Bowl halftime show of all time,” added @9ers72.

“I SPEAK FOR EVERYONE WHEN I SAY WE WOULD RATHER HAVE TAYLOR SWIFT,” wrote BakerWillfield.

“RIP Super Bowl halftime show (1989-2026),” posted @OspinaDiego.

“That is Metallica’s hometown, I think that would be pretty kick ass. Not sure Bad Bunny’s songs in Spanish are going to go over well,” commented @Calum_C.

Over the decades, the halftime show of the Super Bowl has become a cultural phenomenon, with the music industry's biggest names performing. Although Bad Bunny is a three-time Grammy Award winner, some fans felt that he still isn't big enough to headline the event.

Perhaps Bad Bunny can use the criticisms as fuel to knock everyone's socks off. If not, he can always diss Drake.