The Philadelphia Eagles were without running back AJ Dillon throughout the 2024 season as he was recovering from a neck injury. The Eagles signed Dillon from the Green Bay Packers.

Dillon has met with a variety of doctors to ensure he is ready to return to the field.

“We met with specialists from the East Coast, West Coast, everywhere. We're good to go. Got the green light,” Dillon said via Eagles.com. “So I'm excited to get here, play ball and continue to be a part of what's been some dominance in Philly.”

Dillon wanted to take his recovery slow and prioritize his long-term health. Now that he has been cleared for action, he is excited to make the most of his opportunity.

“Originally, when you get that kind of news, you always want to be cautious, make sure you're ticking all your boxes, doing all the proper checks and balances,” Dillon said. “But I got all the green lights, so I'm feeling good. I don't feel any residual or anything like that. So one of those things that you just kind of work through, get back and here I am and I'm in Philly, I'm gonna make the most of it.”

Dillon will have the opportunity to share a backfield with one of the game's best running backs in Saquon Barkley.

“As far as my role and how I can help, really the way I approach the game, the way I play football, I'm just excited to go out there every time and make the most of every opportunity,” Dillon said. “What that looks like, how it is done, as long as I'm in the right place, doing the right things, being accountable, I'm good. I'm having a great time. So I'll let my game, I'll let all that stuff speak for itself.

Dillon will have a chance for a fresh start in Philadelphia. He will look to help the Eagles compete for another Super Bowl Championship.

How the Eagles are thinking short and long term

Coming off their second Super Bowl Championship in seven years, the Philadelphia Eagles are also thinking about their future. One way the Eagles have done this is by adding good value players through free agency. Dave Spadaro of Eagles.com elaborated on this.

“The point is this: The Eagles didn't overreach, they didn't panic, they didn't have to throw around money at mistakes,” Spadaro said. They didn't tie themselves into long-term contracts. Instead, they are bringing good football players into a winning culture with a great coaching staff and every one of these players knows that they have a chance to present the best versions of themselves.”

The Eagles want to win now and later. Their free agency strategy will help them do so.