The Philadelphia Eagles' woes this season continued against the Los Angeles Chargers. Philly found themselves locked into a defensive slugfest against the AFC West team, with their offense struggling against LA's tough defense. To make matters worse for Philly, a key pillar of their offense, offensive tackle Landon Dickerson, exited the game with a calf injury. Dickerson was eventually ruled questionable for the game due to the injury.

“Eagles LG Landon Dickerson is questionable to return with a calf injury,” Vacchiano reported.

After some time, Dickerson was able to return to the field for the Eagles in the third quarter.

Dickerson exited the game after the two-minute warning of the first half of the game. The Eagles offensive tackle has been dealing with injuries all season long, so his exit made many Philly fans nervous. Dickerson was still not on the field to start the third quarter, but he was eventually inserted back into the game a few drives later.

The Eagles have rallied back to tie the game in the fourth quarter after a Saquon Barkley 52-yard touchdown run. Jalen Hurts has struggled all game long, throwing three interceptions, no touchdowns, and completing 15 of his 28 passing attempts for 153 yards. If not for their defense, which has forced the Chargers into submission, Philly would be in a dire spot in this game.