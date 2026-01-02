The Philadelphia Eagles have just one more game on the schedule before the playoffs begin. However, it's not too early to start thinking about the 2026-27 campaign. In the past, players have named guys on the scout team as potential studs for the future, and it appears Chance Campbell could be the next unknown guy to make a difference for Philly.

In an article by Zach Berman of The Athletic, numerous players were asked which scout team player could make an impact for the team in the future. Campbell, who is a 26-year-old inside linebacker, was the popular pick amongst his teammates. Although he hasn't played in an NFL game since 2023, the Eagles seem to be mightily impressed with his play in practices.

“See this motherf***** right there,” asked Saquon Barkley, pointing at Chance Campbell's locker. “Really good. Like, probably one of the best scout team players I’ve ever gone against in my life.”

“I would say Chance Campbell, because — blocking in the second level, something that we need to get better at. I like that,” explained Jordan Mailata. “Chance Campbell does a really good job of block destruction, making it really hard for us.”

“Chance Campbell. He's got probably the best punch I've ever seen,” said Cam Jurgens.

“I’ll come and show you,” began Brett Toth, who walked over to Campbell's locker. “This motherf***** right here has given us stomach ulcers.”

Article Continues Below

“Probably Chance,” claimed Tyler Steen. “He's been giving us a great look throughout the whole year. Plays really fast. Really good with his block destruction.”

“I would say my guy Chance (Campbell),” said Jahan Dotson. “I mean, he shows up on the tape every day, making plays, covering us. He’s a guy who comes to work every day. He always has a smile on his face and goes about his work.”

“I think Chance (Campbell) has been doing a really good job on the defensive side of the ball,” said Moro Ojomo.

“I definitely got to give it to my linebacker group,” claimed Jihaad Campbell. “Chance Campbell, Smael Mondon, (Jeremiah Trotter Jr.), all the defensive boys, ‘dawgs,' we bred different over there.”

Chance Campbell is a former sixth-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft. He made his first appearance in the league in the 2023-24 campaign, where he played four games for the Titans. He signed with the Eagles‘ practice squad in the 2025 offseason.