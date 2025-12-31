Nikki Bella and Cooper DeJean are in the spotlight again due to the WWE star's recent outfit choice.

Nikki and the Philadelphia Eagles star have been fueling romance rumors for the past few weeks, and they have heated up again after the WWE star posted her outfit on social media. Nikki wore an Eagles crop top and white basketball shorts when they faced the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

“Walking into Sunday like…,” the former reality star captioned the footage. “Been there, WON that.” #flyeaglesfly.”

This is not the first time she has worn the crop jersey because during an episode of Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella's new YouTube series, Hi, My Name is Brie, a few weeks ago, the unretired WWE champion was seen showing off her abs in the jersey.

There have been other hints at the alleged romance such as her recent attire during WWE Monday Night RAW when she wore an Eagles-inspired silver jacket and matching pants with a green and black bikini top.

She also told the crowd earlier this month when she was facing Stephanie Vaquer and Raquel Rodriguez about her Eagles fandom as well as made responded to the Eagles' post about DeJean making the Pro Bowl Team.

“This is what champions look like,” Nikki told the crowd. “You know what, how would you people know what champions look like? I mean you root for the Lions. I mean let's be honest, the Lions wish they were as good as the Philadelphia Eagles, am I right?”

Nikki Bella spittin' facts "I mean, let's be honest, the Lions wish they were as good as the Philadelphia Eagles, am I right?" pic.twitter.com/2PatJjep14 — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) December 23, 2025

The rumors began when she visited the Eagles facility and posed in front of DeJean's locker. However, she did open up during her podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show, which she co-hosts with her twin sister Brie, about her love life

“It’s crazy because I actually haven’t been touched or done anything in so long,” Bella said on the podcast. “It’s funny when people call me a whore when I actually haven’t had intimacy in a really long time, or even thought of kissing.

“I haven’t even kissed someone in so long. It’s kind of crazy. I was thinking of this last night—do I even know how to kiss?” she continued.

DeJean and Nikki have not specifically reacted to the alleged romance rumors.