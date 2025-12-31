To say Kevin Patullo's first season as the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator has been controversial would be an understatement.

Taking over for Kellen Moore, the future New Orleans Saints head coach who turned Saquon Barkley into a Super Bowl-winning 2,000-yard rusher in 2024, Patullo had incredibly high expectations heading into the season after four years filling other roles for Nick Sirianni in Philadelphia. And yet, through Week 17, things haven't gone quite as planned, with the Eagles taking a step back in almost every offensive category and the team's hot-and-cold offense becoming a meme around NFL circles.

Discussing his first year with the clipboard during his Week 18 media availability session, Patullo was asked what he's learned from 2025 that he didn't quite expect coming into the season, and laid it out plainly: Offensive coordinator is a collaborative position.

“I think what I’ve realized is– and I’ve always been such a big part of it, even going back to when I was with Nick in Indianapolis, and even here from day one with all the different coordinators in the roles I’ve been in. I think when you look at it, it’s just how much each week in-game and even leading into the game, you’re changing. Whether it’s your personnel, whether it’s their personnel, whether it’s the in-game adjustment, the communications, because there’s so many people involved at so many different levels. I think just making sure you’re constantly communicating with all those different people and making sure we’re on the same page. It’s been critical, and we’ve done a good job of it at times. We’ve got to continue to do that as we make this push through the playoffs.

Expanding on his answer further, Patullo celebrated the collaborative nature of the Eagles' process and how rewarding it was to install the play that Dallas Goedert would eventually break the franchise's all-time single-season touchdown record on in Week 17.

“I think I’ve learned a lot from day one until now, and I think we all have, even as coaches just working together, and that’s the best part. We’re up there meeting right now as a staff, and I think those are the moments you enjoy the most being a coordinator and having everybody in the room together, whether it’s players in a setting like this installing, or even as coaches going through it,” Patullo noted. “I think I’ve enjoyed that part the most. Then watching those things come, in-game moments unfold, and getting them to play out is really exciting. Getting to see the guys have joy within each play. The play to [TE] Dallas [Goedert] for the touchdown, I know he got that record on that one. When we put that one in, it was like, ‘Okay, this could be the one.’ When you have those moments, I think that’s kind of the stuff you reflect back on and makes you want to continue to find new ways to do those things.”

Is Patullo perfect? No. Should the Eagles consider making a change at the position in 2026? Depending on how their playoffs shake out, they most certainly should. But for now, it's clear Patullo has bought into Sirianni's team-first philosophy, and that will certainly earn him a few points from his boss.