Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo didn’t sugarcoat his frustration after another uneven performance from his unit, this time in a 13–12 win over the Buffalo Bills. Despite building a 13–0 halftime lead, the Eagles were shut out in the second half, gaining just 17 yards on 17 plays with five consecutive punts.

Patullo identified the same recurring issue that has plagued Philadelphia’s offense for much of the season: poor execution on early downs. “We had four drives where we had inefficient first downs, put us in four second-and-longs, and then from that, we were in three third-and-longs,” he said. “When you’re doing that, when that’s happening, it’s going to be very hard to move the ball.”

Running back Saquon Barkley averaged just 1.75 yards per carry in the second half, leaving quarterback Jalen Hurts and the passing game to work out of constant unfavorable situations. Patullo admitted that the staff is searching for answers, rewatching each failed drive multiple times to pinpoint what’s going wrong.

“When you look at those drives, it gets frustrating,” Patullo said. “We need one play. All we need is one spark, one thing to get those things going and we’re out of it. But it’s not one person, one play style, one call — it’s everything. We’ve got to look at everything.”

After 16 games, the Eagles’ offensive identity still feels incomplete. The team averages just 5.26 yards per play, its lowest mark in the Nick Sirianni era, and converts only 36.7% of third downs. With the postseason looming, Patullo emphasized the need for sharper execution rather than relying on a mythical playoff “switch.”

“I wouldn’t say there’s a switch,” he said. “I think we’ve just been a little inconsistent. We know we have it in us to do what we need to do because we’ve done it in spots. That’s what we’ve got to really lean into and be detailed and do what we have to do.”