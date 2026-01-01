Star defender Jalen Carter finds himself on the injury report as the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for their 2025 regular-season finale.

Carter is going through his third season in the NFL with the Eagles. He has secured a place as one of the best defensive linemen in the league, elevating Philadelphia's defense to a higher level in contrast to past seasons.

However, as the season draws to a close while Philadelphia prepares for playoff action, Carter is on the latest injury report. He is nursing a hip injury as he didn't take part in the team's Thursday practice. Others who were absent from the session are Dallas Goedert, Lane Johnson, Jaelan Phillips, and Nakobe Jean.

What lies ahead for Jalen Carter, Eagles

Article Continues Below

The Eagles will have to be cautious with Jalen Carter as they need his services to make another deep run and defend their Super Bowl throne.

Carter earned his second Pro Bowl selection after another strong season in Philadelphia's defense. Throughout his 11 starts, he recorded 33 tackles, 12 quarterback hits, five TFLs, and three sacks. He is also coming off a solid moment in Week 17 against the Buffalo Bills. The lineman blocked an extra point attempt that stopped Buffalo from leading by eight, which ended in the Eagles winning 13-12. This resulted in Carter winning the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week Award.

Philadelphia already has secured the NFC East Division crown with an 11-5 record. They have a firm lead over the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders and New York Giants. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at third place. They are above the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers while trailing the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks.

The Eagles will be at home when they conclude the regular season before beginning playoff preparations. They host the Commanders on Jan. 4 at 4:25 p.m. ET.