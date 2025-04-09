The Philadelphia Eagles are still flying high after winning Super Bowl 59 in dominant fashion. Philadelphia has already made multiple moves this offseason to help get them back to the Super Bowl next year. One veteran defensive player could end up being the ace up their sleeve come playoff time next winter.

Former Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Graham appeared on Up & Adams with Kay Adams on Wednesday. Graham gave an interesting response to a question about his retirement.

“How retired are you?” Adams asked Graham on Wednesday.

“I'm uh, I'm 90% retired,” Graham answered.

Graham announced his retirement from the NFL back in March. Graham spent 15 seasons in the NFL, all of them with the Eagles.

Naturally, this caused Adams to ask what makes up the 10% of Graham's rationale. Essentially, what makes him still want to play in the NFL?

“The [10%] is how much I want to continue training the way I'm training,” Graham answered. “I'm training to look good [but]…training to train for a game is different, but I haven't really changed that yet. I just want to go out there and speed it up to where I want to look good but make sure I'm, you know, staying fit while I'm still rehabbing my arm. Making sure that when I do retire, I'll stay in the habit of that. Because a lot of guys tell me when you leave, you've got to stay in the habit of working out.”

Could Brandon Graham return for the Eagles during the 2025 NFL season?

Graham explained that a potential future on television is a new motivation for him.

“I've got a new motivation, it's just to look good,” Graham continued. “If I'm going to be on TV, I wanna talk, I got my suits on, I've got to be looking good. I also want to be healthy for my kids and my family.”

Adams concluded by declaring that Graham may be staying in shape in case any team gives him a call before the playoffs next season. Graham gave a careful answer.

“You know what, we're not there yet,” Graham concluded. “But if it happens, we can say you said it first.”

At this point in the offseason, these must be difficult questions for Graham to answer. He is still keeping up with his workout schedule, which probably makes this feel just like any other offseason.

Eagles fans should not hold out too much hope for a Brandon Graham retirement reversal.