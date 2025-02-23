The Philadelphia Eagles relied on their defense to help deliver one of the most dominant Super Bowl performances ever. The team managed to prevent a hat trick for Patrick, preventing the Kansas City Chiefs from three-peating as champs. And while Philly's ferocious front four deserves a great deal of credit for consistently pressuring Mahomes without the team needing to blitz, the Eagles’ secondary played a huge role in Philadelphia's defensive turnaround.

The Eagles went from the 26th-ranked defense in 2023 to the league’s top overall unit in 2024. Yes, GM Howie Roseman invested two top 40 picks in defensive backs Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, but OG corner Darius Slay is, in many ways, the heart and soul of the Eagles defense. Mitchell believes Slay is the greatest corner of all time.

While that’s a bit of a stretch, Slay has enjoyed a remarkable career. And now he’s been honored by his hometown, receiving the key to the city of Brunswick, Georgia, per Word On The Birds on X.

Eagles CB Darius Slay is honored by his hometown

Slay was selected by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2013 draft. He spent the first seven seasons of his career in Detroit but didn’t experience much winning, with just two playoff appearances that both resulted in losses.

He was then traded to the Eagles in 2020. In his five seasons in the City of Brotherly Love, Slay has helped the team reach the playoffs four times. The Eagles captured two NFC Championships and now Slay is a Super Bowl champ.

Incredibly, the 12-year vet just seems to get better with age. Although his regular season stats dropped off a bit in 2024, he still made an impact with 13 passes defended in 14 games. But Slay shined when the lights were brightest. In four postseason games, he racked up 14 total tackles, an interception and five pass deflections while providing veteran leadership to the young secondary players who helped deliver a second Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia.

Slay has been vocal about wanting to play one more season in Philly. Of course he would love to run it back with the Eagles and attempt to win consecutive titles. But if Philadelphia isn’t interested in bringing Slay back for his age-34 season, the six-time Pro Bowler would like to return to the Lions.

While Mitchell and DeJean would no doubt miss Slay’s presence, it’s hard to think of a better way for the corner to end his career than by helping to finally bring a Super Bowl title to Detroit. With CB Carlton Davis potentially on the move in free agency, the Lions could have a need in the secondary. The team would be wise to consider bringing Slay back for a second stint.