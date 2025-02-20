Last week, the Philadelphia Eagles broke through and won their second ever Super Bowl with a demolition of the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans. The Eagles were in control of this game from the start, and have since celebrated with an epic parade down the streets of Philadelphia.

While the team and its fans celebrate, the Eagles' front office is already busy figuring out how it can maintain its status as the NFL's best team this offseason, when some key players are slated to hit free agency.

One of the Eagles' most important players on defense this year was cornerback Darius Slay, who made several big plays during the team's playoff run. Recently, Slay stopped by the St. Brown Podcast and revealed that he'd like to play one more year in the NFL, and he has a destination in mind if the Eagles opt to trade him this offseason.

“If it is, it is. If it ain’t, it ain’t,” Slay said, per Josh Alper of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk. “For sure, the two spots I would love to always be at is Philly or Detroit. The main two, the main ones I’d love to be at.”

“Big Play Slay,” as he is known by some, is under contract with the Eagles through the 2025 season, but it is possible that the team could look to move in a new direction with young players like Kelee Ringo waiting in the wings.

Slay was a member of the Lions from 2013-2019, turning himself into one of the league's premier cornerbacks during that time period.

A big offseason for the Eagles

Prior to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022-23, it had been a long while since an NFL team repeated as Super Bowl champions, which is a feat that the Eagles will be looking to accomplish in the 2025 season.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts quelled any doubts about whether he can perform well on the biggest stage, leading the Eagles' offense to an elite performance despite a quiet game from Saquon Barkley.

However, it was the Eagles' defense that was the big story in the Super Bowl, and Slay was a huge part of that unit throughout this season.