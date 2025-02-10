Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 on Sunday night. The Eagles got after Patrick Mahomes all night long. And in the end, Kansas City could not stop the bleeding. Philadelphia won 40-22 and claimed their second Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

Fans awaited word for who would end up claiming Super Bowl MVP honors following the game. The choice ended up being rather obvious as the game went on. Hurts won Super Bowl MVP for the first time in his career on Sunday night.

Hurts played incredibly well in leading a rather dynamic offensive attack in the Super Bowl. The Eagles quarterback broke his own quarterback rushing record in the win over the Chiefs. Through the air, he tossed two touchdown passes while racking up 221 yards and a touchdown.

Eagles' Jalen Hurts comments on Super Bowl victory

Jalen Hurts had a star-level performance in his team's biggest game of the season. It certainly came at the right time, too. The Eagles met the Chiefs in the Super Bowl a few years back. However, Philadelphia came up short, losing 38-35.

This year was certainly different, and that was evident from the get go. The Eagles are champions, and life is good for the team's signal-caller. Hurts joined NFL Network following the game to comment on the dominant victory.

“It takes everyone. It can't be about me, it has to be about we. I think that's shown in how many different ways we've been able to win. I always say you always have a chance, always have the same vision, always have the same goal. We were able to put it together,” the Eagles star said via NFL Network.

The Eagles head into the offseason with some questions to answer. Among them is the future of star cornerback Darius Slay. For now, though, Philadelphia will celebrate a Super Bowl title. And they will take this upcoming spring to prepare to defend their newly won championship.