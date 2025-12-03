On Friday, the Philadelphia Eagles continued their losing skid with a frustrating 24-15 home loss to the Chicago Bears on Black Friday. The Eagles were powerless to stop the Bears' running game in this one, and didn't exactly turn in an inspiring offensive performance of their own en route to their second straight loss.

Some fans this year have noticed that star defensive lineman Jalen Carter's play seems to have tapered off in recent weeks, and recently, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio shed some light on why this is the case.

“Vic Fangio… confirmed that #Eagles DT Jalen Carter is still dealing with a shoulder issue. Carter suggested something held him back from playing to his normal level vs. the Bears,” reported Jeff McLane of the Inquirer on X, formerly Twitter.

Carter is arguably the best overall player on the Eagles' roster and played a huge role in their Super Bowl championship a year ago, putting relentless pressure on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game, and allowing Fangio to not have to blitz the entire Super Bowl while still getting to the quarterback consistently.

Carter is definitely known more for his pass rushing abilities than his ability to stop the run, but fans were still puzzled by his performance against the Bears on Friday, who eviscerated the Eagles throughout the afternoon and ended up with two separate rushers carrying for over 125 yards.

The good news for Carter is that the Eagles had a couple of extra days of rest this week due to the fact that they not only played on a Friday but won't take the field again until Monday. That night, Philadelphia will hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. The game is set to kick off at 8:15 pm ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.